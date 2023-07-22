Initiation au développement photo « Cyanotype » – Atelier Juniors dès 9 ans et Adultes 43 passage Clémenceau Vichy, 22 juillet 2023, Vichy.

Vichy,Allier

Le cyanotype est l’un des tout premier procédé photographique, par le biais duquel on obtient un tirage photographique bleu de Prusse, bleu cyan grâce aux UV solaires..

2023-07-22 fin : 2023-07-22 . EUR.

43 passage Clémenceau Atelier / Boutique Jus de carotte & Co

Vichy 03200 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



The cyanotype is one of the very first photographic processes, which produces a Prussian blue photographic print, cyan blue thanks to the sun’s UV rays.

La cianotipia es uno de los primeros procesos fotográficos, que produce una impresión fotográfica en azul de Prusia, azul cian gracias a los rayos UV del sol.

Die Cyanotypie ist eines der allerersten fotografischen Verfahren, mit dem ein fotografischer Abzug in Preußisch Blau, Cyanblau durch die UV-Strahlung der Sonne hergestellt wird.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-13 par Vichy Destinations