SPECTACLE : LA PRINCESSE ET L’AIGRE NOUILLE 43 avenue Raymond Poincaré – Espace Le Lorrain Sarrebourg, 29 octobre 2023, Sarrebourg.

Sarrebourg,Moselle

La Compagnie Moi Je Tout Seul, propose le spectacle » La Princesse et l’Aigre Nouille » dans le cadre du festival de théâtre « Sarrebourg en scène ». Il s’agit d’une comédie mythologique pour les 10 ans et plus.

La réservation est conseillée par téléphone ou internet. Chaque billet inclus une boisson ou un goûter. Ouverture de la billetterie sur place 30 min avant le début du spectacle (dans la limite des places disponibles). Buvette à l’entracte.

La salle dispose de places PMR.. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-10-29 20:30:00 fin : 2023-10-29 22:30:00. 4 EUR.

43 avenue Raymond Poincaré – Espace Le Lorrain

Sarrebourg 57400 Moselle Grand Est



The Compagnie Moi Je Tout Seul presents « La Princesse et l’Aigre Nouille » as part of the « Sarrebourg en scène » theater festival. This is a mythological comedy for ages 10 and up.

Reservations are recommended by telephone or internet. Each ticket includes a drink or snack. Box office opens 30 min before showtime (subject to availability). Refreshment bar at intermission.

The venue has PRM seating.

La Compagnie Moi Je Tout Seul representa « La Princesse et l’Aigre Nouille » en el marco del festival de teatro « Sarrebourg en scène ». Se trata de una comedia mitológica para mayores de 10 años.

Se recomienda reservar por teléfono o Internet. Cada entrada incluye una bebida o un tentempié. La taquilla abre 30 minutos antes del comienzo del espectáculo (según disponibilidad). Refrescos durante el descanso.

El teatro está adaptado para discapacitados.

Die Compagnie Moi Je Tout Seul, bietet im Rahmen des Theaterfestivals « Sarrebourg en scène » die Aufführung « La Princesse et l’Aigre Nouille » an. Es handelt sich um eine mythologische Komödie für Zuschauer ab 10 Jahren.

Eine Reservierung per Telefon oder Internet wird empfohlen. Jede Eintrittskarte beinhaltet ein Getränk oder einen Snack. Der Kartenverkauf ist 30 Minuten vor Beginn der Vorstellung geöffnet (je nach Verfügbarkeit der Plätze). Getränke in der Pause.

Der Saal verfügt über Plätze für Personen mit eingeschränkter Mobilität.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-21 par TOURISME SARREBOURG MOSELLE SUD – SITE SARREBOURG