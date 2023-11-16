- Cet évènement est passé
Exposition Tapris-Toison d’Olivia Pradel 42 Rue Gambetta Coutances
Exposition TAPIS-TOISON d’Olivia Pradel.
Vernissage jeudi 16 novembre à 18h..
Vendredi 2023-11-16 14:30:00 fin : 2023-12-09 18:00:00. .
42 Rue Gambetta
Coutances 50200 Manche Normandie
TAPIS-TOISON exhibition by Olivia Pradel.
Opening Thursday, November 16, 6pm.
Exposición TAPIS-TOISON de Olivia Pradel.
Inauguración el jueves 16 de noviembre a las 18.00 h.
Ausstellung TAPIS-TOISON von Olivia Pradel.
Vernissage Donnerstag, 16. November um 18 Uhr.
