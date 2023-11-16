Cet évènement est passé Exposition Tapris-Toison d’Olivia Pradel 42 Rue Gambetta Coutances Catégories d’Évènement: Coutances

Vernissage jeudi 16 novembre à 18h..

42 Rue Gambetta

Coutances 50200 Manche Normandie



TAPIS-TOISON exhibition by Olivia Pradel.

Opening Thursday, November 16, 6pm. Exposición TAPIS-TOISON de Olivia Pradel.

Inauguración el jueves 16 de noviembre a las 18.00 h. Ausstellung TAPIS-TOISON von Olivia Pradel.

