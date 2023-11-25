WEEK END FLEURS DE BACH – STAGE NIVEAU 1 42 rue du Portmain Pornic
Catégories d’Évènement:
WEEK END FLEURS DE BACH – STAGE NIVEAU 1 42 rue du Portmain Pornic, 25 novembre 2023, Pornic.
Pornic,Loire-Atlantique
Venez découvrir le monde des Fleurs de Bach le temps d’un week-end à Pornic.
.
2023-11-25 fin : 2023-11-25 . .
42 rue du Portmain
Pornic 44210 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire
Come and discover the world of Bach Flowers during a weekend in Pornic.
Venga a descubrir el mundo de las Flores de Bach durante un fin de semana en Pornic.
Entdecken Sie an einem Wochenende in Pornic die Welt der Bachblüten.
Mise à jour le 2023-10-12 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire