Exposition de Michel Alloul « Inspirations » au Village Fromager – Livarot 42 rue du Général Leclerc Livarot-Pays-d’Auge, 2 novembre 2023, Livarot-Pays-d'Auge.

Livarot-Pays-d’Auge,Calvados

Le Village Fromager vous invite à venir découvrir l’exposition de Michel Alloul « Inspirations » au Village Fromager de Livarot du 2 au 30 novembre 2023.

Visite de l’exposition aux horaires d’ouverture de la fromagerie. Entrée gratuite..

42 rue du Général Leclerc Livarot

Normandie



The Village Fromager invites you to discover Michel Alloul’s exhibition « Inspirations » at the Village Fromager in Livarot from November 2 to 30, 2023.

Visit the exhibition during the cheese dairy’s opening hours. Free admission.

El Village Fromager le invita a descubrir la exposición « Inspiraciones » de Michel Alloul en el Village Fromager de Livarot del 2 al 30 de noviembre de 2023.

Visite la exposición durante el horario de apertura de la quesería. Entrada gratuita.

Das Käsedorf lädt Sie ein, die Ausstellung von Michel Alloul « Inspirationen » im Käsedorf Livarot vom 2. bis 30. November 2023 zu besuchen.

Besuchen Sie die Ausstellung während der Öffnungszeiten der Käserei. Eintritt frei.

