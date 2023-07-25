EXPOSITION REGARDS CROISÉS LA VILLE ET SES MINES 42 RUE DES ECOLES Jarny
EXPOSITION REGARDS CROISÉS LA VILLE ET SES MINES 42 RUE DES ECOLES Jarny, 25 juillet 2023, Jarny.
Jarny,Meurthe-et-Moselle
Présentation de la ville de Jarny, de ses bâtiments emblématiques et découverte de son patrimoine minier. Tout public
Mardi 2023-07-25 10:00:00 fin : 2023-07-25 18:00:00. 0 EUR.
42 RUE DES ECOLES
Jarny 54800 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est
Presentation of the town of Jarny, its emblematic buildings and discovery of its mining heritage
Presentación de la ciudad de Jarny, sus edificios emblemáticos y descubrimiento de su patrimonio minero
Vorstellung der Stadt Jarny, ihrer symbolträchtigen Gebäude und Entdeckung ihres Bergbauerbes
