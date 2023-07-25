EXPOSITION REGARDS CROISÉS LA VILLE ET SES MINES 42 RUE DES ECOLES Jarny, 25 juillet 2023, Jarny.

Jarny,Meurthe-et-Moselle

Présentation de la ville de Jarny, de ses bâtiments emblématiques et découverte de son patrimoine minier. Tout public

Mardi 2023-07-25 10:00:00 fin : 2023-07-25 18:00:00. 0 EUR.

42 RUE DES ECOLES

Jarny 54800 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



Presentation of the town of Jarny, its emblematic buildings and discovery of its mining heritage

Presentación de la ciudad de Jarny, sus edificios emblemáticos y descubrimiento de su patrimonio minero

Vorstellung der Stadt Jarny, ihrer symbolträchtigen Gebäude und Entdeckung ihres Bergbauerbes

