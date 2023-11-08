LECTURE JEUNESSE – LIBRAIRIE BANSE 42 Rue Alexandre Legros Fécamp
LECTURE JEUNESSE – LIBRAIRIE BANSE 42 Rue Alexandre Legros Fécamp, 8 novembre 2023, Fécamp.
Seine-Maritime
La librairie Banse organise une nouvelle lecture avec l’association Artbooka.
Pour les 3-6 ans..
2023-11-08 16:30:00 fin : 2023-11-08 17:30:00. .
42 Rue Alexandre Legros
Fécamp 76400 Seine-Maritime Normandie
The Banse bookshop is organizing a new reading with the Artbooka association.
For 3-6 year olds.
La librería Banse organiza una nueva lectura con la asociación Artbooka.
Para niños de 3 a 6 años.
Die Buchhandlung Banse organisiert eine neue Lesung mit dem Verein Artbooka.
Für 3-6-Jährige.
