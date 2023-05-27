Balade contée « Contre vents et marées » 42 Grande Rue, 27 mai 2023, Genêts.

Genêts,Manche

Balade contée par Eugène Guignon.

Sur l’eau, dans l’eau, « Contres vents et marées » est dédié à la mer. Au fil des histoires vous croiserez un farfadet surfeur, un ogre des mers, le petit Furet -pêcheur invétéré- des ondines, des elfes.

Un voyage sur un bateau imaginaire, et son capitaine qui vous embarque dans ses histoires et ses contes avec une belle générosité, une pointe de poésie et souvent un humour très communicatif.

Durée du spectacle : 1h25 + environ 1h de marche dans Genêts (départ de l’agence postale/ bibliothèque, passage devant la mairie puis marche sur le sentier du littoral jusqu’au jardin du Haut-Moncel, nous terminerons cette balade par un passage dans le jardin du Prieuré).

Spectacle tout public à partir de 7 ans.

Sur inscription..

2023-05-27 à 10:15:00 ; fin : 2023-05-27 13:00:00. .

42 Grande Rue Médiathèque

Genêts 50530 Manche Normandie



Stroll told by Eugène Guignon.

On the water, in the water, « Against winds and tides » is dedicated to the sea. In the course of the stories you will meet a surfing leprechaun, a sea ogre, the little ferret – inveterate fisherman – undines, elves.

A journey on an imaginary boat, and its captain who embarks you in his stories and tales with a beautiful generosity, a touch of poetry and often a very communicative humor.

Duration of the show: 1h25 + about 1h of walking in Genêts (departure from the postal agency/library, passage in front of the town hall then walking on the coastal path to the garden of Haut-Moncel, we will finish this walk by a passage in the garden of the Priory).

Show for all audiences from 7 years old.

On registration.

Paseo con una historia de Eugène Guignon.

Sobre el agua, en el agua, « Contra vientos y mareas » está dedicado al mar. A lo largo de los cuentos conocerá a un duende surfista, un ogro marino, el pequeño hurón -pescador empedernido-, ondinas y duendes.

Un viaje en un barco imaginario, y su capitán que le lleva a bordo en sus cuentos e historias con una hermosa generosidad, un toque de poesía y a menudo un humor muy comunicativo.

Duración del espectáculo: 1h25 + aproximadamente 1h de paseo en Genêts (salida de la agencia postal/biblioteca, pasaje delante del ayuntamiento y luego paseo por el sendero litoral hasta el jardín del Haut-Moncel, terminaremos este paseo por un pasaje en el jardín del Priorato).

Espectáculo para todas las edades a partir de 7 años.

Inscripción obligatoria.

Erzählter Spaziergang von Eugène Guignon.

Auf dem Wasser, im Wasser, « Contres vents et marées » ist dem Meer gewidmet. Im Laufe der Geschichten begegnen Sie einem surfenden Kobold, einem Seeungeheuer, dem kleinen Frettchen – einem eingefleischten Fischer -, Nixen und Elfen.

Eine Reise auf einem imaginären Schiff und seinem Kapitän, der Sie in seinen Geschichten und Märchen mit einer schönen Großzügigkeit, einem Hauch von Poesie und oft einem sehr ansteckenden Humor mitnimmt.

Dauer der Vorstellung: 1h25 + ca. 1h Wanderung durch Genêts (Start an der Postagentur/Bibliothek, vorbei am Rathaus, dann Wanderung auf dem Küstenpfad bis zum Garten von Haut-Moncel, wir beenden diese Wanderung mit einem Gang durch den Garten des Priorats).

Aufführung für alle Zuschauer ab 7 Jahren.

Nach Anmeldung.

