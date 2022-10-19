41e Congress of the European Society of Surgical Oncology — 1200 participants Palais des Congrès Bordeaux
41e Congress of the European Society of Surgical Oncology — 1200 participants Palais des Congrès, 19 octobre 2022, Bordeaux.
41e Congress of the European Society of Surgical Oncology — 1200 participants
du mercredi 19 octobre 2022 au vendredi 21 octobre 2022 à Palais des Congrès
European Society of Surgical Oncology
Palais des Congrès Avenue Jean Gabriel Domergue 33000 BORDEAUX Bordeaux Bordeaux Maritime Gironde
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2022-10-19T08:00:00 2022-10-19T17:00:00;2022-10-20T08:00:00 2022-10-20T17:00:00;2022-10-21T08:00:00 2022-10-21T17:00:00