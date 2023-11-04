Cours de Lindy Hop 41 Rue Henri Dunant Parthenay, 4 novembre 2023, Parthenay.

Parthenay,Deux-Sèvres

L’association Rock and Swing 79 propose un cours de Lindy Hop avec Margot et Richard.

Contenu : Apprentissage de variations autour des traversées de Lindy Hop

Public concerné : Niveau requis intermédiaire adaptable aux débutants.

Tarifs:

-adhérents : 6€

-non-adhérents 8€

Une deuxième date est déjà programmée le samedi 10 février 2024..

2023-11-04 fin : 2023-11-04 12:00:00. .

41 Rue Henri Dunant Salle des métiviers

Parthenay 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The Rock and Swing 79 association offers a Lindy Hop class with Margot and Richard.

Content: Learning variations on Lindy Hop traverses

Intended for: Intermediate level, adaptable to beginners.

Prices for

-members : 6?

-non-members 8?

A second date is already scheduled for Saturday, February 10, 2024.

La asociación Rock and Swing 79 ofrece una clase de Lindy Hop con Margot y Richard.

Contenido: Aprendizaje de variaciones sobre travesías de Lindy Hop

Dirigido a: Nivel intermedio requerido, adaptable a principiantes.

Precio para

-socios: 6?

-no socios: 8?

Ya hay programada una segunda fecha para el sábado 10 de febrero de 2024.

Der Verein Rock and Swing 79 bietet einen Lindy-Hop-Kurs mit Margot und Richard an.

Inhalt: Erlernen von Variationen rund um die Lindy Hop-Traversalen

Angesprochenes Publikum: Erforderliches Niveau Mittelstufe, das an Anfänger angepasst werden kann.

Die Preise:

-mitglieder: 6?

-nicht-Mitglieder: 8?

Ein zweiter Termin ist bereits für Samstag, den 10. Februar 2024 geplant.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-26 par CC Parthenay Gâtine