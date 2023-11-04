Cours de Lindy Hop 41 Rue Henri Dunant Parthenay
Cours de Lindy Hop 41 Rue Henri Dunant Parthenay, 4 novembre 2023, Parthenay.
Parthenay,Deux-Sèvres
L’association Rock and Swing 79 propose un cours de Lindy Hop avec Margot et Richard.
Contenu : Apprentissage de variations autour des traversées de Lindy Hop
Public concerné : Niveau requis intermédiaire adaptable aux débutants.
Tarifs:
-adhérents : 6€
-non-adhérents 8€
Une deuxième date est déjà programmée le samedi 10 février 2024..
2023-11-04 fin : 2023-11-04 12:00:00. .
41 Rue Henri Dunant Salle des métiviers
Parthenay 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine
The Rock and Swing 79 association offers a Lindy Hop class with Margot and Richard.
Content: Learning variations on Lindy Hop traverses
Intended for: Intermediate level, adaptable to beginners.
Prices for
-members : 6?
-non-members 8?
A second date is already scheduled for Saturday, February 10, 2024.
La asociación Rock and Swing 79 ofrece una clase de Lindy Hop con Margot y Richard.
Contenido: Aprendizaje de variaciones sobre travesías de Lindy Hop
Dirigido a: Nivel intermedio requerido, adaptable a principiantes.
Precio para
-socios: 6?
-no socios: 8?
Ya hay programada una segunda fecha para el sábado 10 de febrero de 2024.
Der Verein Rock and Swing 79 bietet einen Lindy-Hop-Kurs mit Margot und Richard an.
Inhalt: Erlernen von Variationen rund um die Lindy Hop-Traversalen
Angesprochenes Publikum: Erforderliches Niveau Mittelstufe, das an Anfänger angepasst werden kann.
Die Preise:
-mitglieder: 6?
-nicht-Mitglieder: 8?
Ein zweiter Termin ist bereits für Samstag, den 10. Februar 2024 geplant.
Mise à jour le 2023-10-26 par CC Parthenay Gâtine