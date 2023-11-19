Concert de la Solidarité (Eglise des Grottes de Saint Antoine) 41 avenue Edmond Michelet Brive-la-Gaillarde, 19 novembre 2023, Brive-la-Gaillarde.

Brive-la-Gaillarde,Corrèze

Le Secours Catholique de Brive organise son concert de la Solidarité. Au programme, le groupe de chant AVF suivi du Groupe Voc’All Donzenac.

A 15h. Participation libre au profit des plus démunis..

2023-11-19 fin : 2023-11-19 . .

41 avenue Edmond Michelet

Brive-la-Gaillarde 19100 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Secours Catholique de Brive organizes its Solidarity concert. On the program, the AVF singing group, followed by the Voc’All Donzenac group.

At 3pm. Participation free, for the benefit of the underprivileged.

El Secours Catholique de Brive organiza su Concierto de Solidaridad. En el programa: el grupo de canto AVF, seguido del grupo Voc’All Donzenac.

A las 15h. Entrada gratuita, en beneficio de los más desfavorecidos.

Die katholische Hilfsorganisation Secours Catholique de Brive organisiert ihr Solidaritätskonzert. Auf dem Programm steht die Gesangsgruppe AVF, gefolgt von der Gruppe Voc’All Donzenac.

15 Uhr. Freier Eintritt zugunsten der Bedürftigsten.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-04 par Corrèze Tourisme