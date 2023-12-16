GUILLAUME MEURICE « CETTE FOIS-CI JE PRENDS DE L’ELAN » 41 Avenue de Béziers Vias, 16 décembre 2023, Vias.

Vias,Hérault

Un premier quinquennat Macron à peine terminé, voilà qu’il est suivi d’un second mandat qui s’annonce réjouissant.

Mais 2027, c’est déjà demain ! et le Président ne pourra pas se représenter. Il est temps pour Guillaume Meurice de se déclarer à la fonction suprême..

2023-12-16 fin : 2023-12-16 . EUR.

41 Avenue de Béziers

Vias 34450 Hérault Occitanie



Macron’s first five years in office have barely come to an end, and now it’s time for an exciting second term.

But 2027 is already tomorrow! and the President will not be able to stand for re-election. It’s time for Guillaume Meurice to declare his candidacy for the supreme office.

Los primeros cinco años de Macron en el cargo apenas han llegado a su fin, y ahora es el momento de un emocionante segundo mandato.

Pero 2027 ya es mañana! y el Presidente no podrá presentarse a la reelección. Es hora de que Guillaume Meurice declare su candidatura al cargo supremo.

Kaum ist die erste fünfjährige Amtszeit Macrons vorbei, folgt schon die zweite, die erfreulich zu werden verspricht.

Aber 2027 ist schon morgen! und der Präsident darf nicht mehr kandidieren. Es ist Zeit für Guillaume Meurice, sich für das höchste Amt zu erklären.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-22 par OT CAP D’AGDE MEDITERRANEE