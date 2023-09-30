L’ATTRAPE NOTES 40630 SABRES Sabres, 30 septembre 2023, Sabres.

Sabres,Landes

Nous accueillons LES CAPRICES DE MARIANNE et LE CAMION THEATRE DE L’OUEST pour un après midi Festif et Musical gratuit (à partir de 4 ans)

animations musicales dans le parc et concert commenté d’un trio de cuivres dans le camion théâtre..

2023-09-30 fin : 2023-09-30 17:00:00. EUR.

40630 SABRES PARC DES SABRINGOTS

Sabres 40630 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



We welcome LES CAPRICES DE MARIANNE and LE CAMION THEATRE DE L’OUEST for a free festive and musical afternoon (ages 4 and up)

musical entertainment in the park and a commented concert by a brass trio in the theater truck.

Damos la bienvenida a LES CAPRICES DE MARIANNE y LE CAMION THEATRE DE L’OUEST para una tarde festiva y musical gratuita (a partir de 4 años)

animación musical en el parque y concierto comentado de un trío de metales en el camión-teatro.

Wir begrüßen LES CAPRICES DE MARIANNE und LE CAMION THEATRE DE L’OUEST für einen kostenlosen festlichen und musikalischen Nachmittag (ab 4 Jahren)

musikalische Animationen im Park und kommentiertes Konzert eines Blechbläsertrios im Theaterwagen.

