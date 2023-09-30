Spectacle « le vol des éléphants » à l’Espace La Croix-Davids 40, rue Valentin Bernard Bourg, 30 septembre 2023, Bourg.

Bourg,Gironde

Entre conte philosophique, poésie et musique, le « Vol des Eléphants » raconte la traversée éléphantastique de deux êtres sur notre planète.

Quel sens donné à sa vie ?

« Si tu vois tout en gris, déplace l’éléphant » dit un proverbe indien et le proverbe africain lui répond « Si tu n’as pas d’ami sage, prêt à cheminer avec toi, résolu, marche seul, comme un roi après une conquête ou un éléphant dans la forêt ».

Alors que vas-tu abandonner sur cette planète avant de partir plus léger ?

Pour le savoir, venez au spectacle « LE VOL DE L’ÉLÉPHANT EDITION II » !

Conteurs et musiciens :

Henri PLANDÉ accordéon, guitare et voix.

Hugo ANDRÉ théorbe, guitare, percussions et voix..

2023-09-30 fin : 2023-09-30 . .

40, rue Valentin Bernard Espace La Croix-Davids

Bourg 33710 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Part philosophical tale, part poetry, part music, « Flight of the Elephants » recounts the elephantine journey of two people on our planet.

What is the meaning of life?

« If you see everything in gray, move the elephant » says an Indian proverb, and the African proverb replies, « If you have no wise friend ready to walk with you, resolute, walk alone, like a king after a conquest or an elephant in the forest ».

So what are you going to leave behind on this planet before you set out on a lighter journey?

To find out, come and see « LE VOL DE L?ÉLÉPHANT EDITION II »!

Storytellers and musicians :

Henri PLANDÉ accordion, guitar and voice.

Hugo ANDRÉ theorbo, guitar, percussion and voice.

En parte cuento filosófico, en parte poesía y en parte música, El vuelo de los elefantes cuenta la elefantina historia del viaje de dos personas a través de nuestro planeta.

¿Cuál es el sentido de la vida?

« Si todo lo ves gris, mueve al elefante » dice un proverbio indio y el proverbio africano responde « Si no tienes un amigo sabio dispuesto a caminar contigo, resuelto, camina solo, como un rey tras una conquista o un elefante en la selva ».

¿Qué vas a dejar atrás en este planeta antes de emprender un viaje más ligero?

Para descubrirlo, venga a « LE VOL DE L’ÉLÉPHANT EDITION II »

Narradores y músicos :

Henri PLANDÉ acordeón, guitarra y voz.

Hugo ANDRÉ tiorba, guitarra, percusión y voz.

Zwischen philosophischem Märchen, Poesie und Musik erzählt « Der Flug der Elefanten » von der elefantösen Reise zweier Menschen über unseren Planeten.

Welchen Sinn gibt man seinem Leben?

« Wenn du alles grau siehst, bewege den Elefanten », sagt ein indisches Sprichwort und das afrikanische Sprichwort antwortet darauf: « Wenn du keinen weisen Freund hast, der bereit ist, mit dir zu gehen, entschlossen, dann gehe allein, wie ein König nach einer Eroberung oder ein Elefant im Wald ».

Was wirst du also auf diesem Planeten zurücklassen, bevor du dich leichter auf den Weg machst?

Um das herauszufinden, besuchen Sie die Aufführung « LE VOL DE L’ÉLÉPHANT EDITION II » (Der Flug des Elefanten – Ausgabe II)!

Erzähler und Musiker :

Henri PLANDÉ Akkordeon, Gitarre und Stimme.

Hugo ANDRÉ Theorbe, Gitarre, Perkussion und Stimme.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-25 par Bourg Cubzaguais Tourisme