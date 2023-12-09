Atelier : Art en herbe 40 Rue Jules Vallès Le Havre, 9 décembre 2023, Le Havre.

Le Havre,Seine-Maritime

Des ateliers où les artistes en herbe découpent, fabriquent, donnent forme aux objets.

Découvrir un artiste, une oeuvre, un courant artistique, une technique tout en créant et en s’amusant ? À la bibliothèque, c’est possible ! Tabliers et pinceaux attendent les amateurs !

Un temps de création autour d’une technique ou d’un artiste. Un temps pour s’amuser artistiquement !

Pour les 6-12 ans, sur inscription.

2023-12-09 10:00:00 fin : 2023-12-09 . .

40 Rue Jules Vallès Médiathèque de Caucriauville

Le Havre 76610 Seine-Maritime Normandie



Workshops where budding artists cut out, make and give shape to objects.

Discover an artist, a work of art, an artistic movement, a technique while creating and having fun? At the library, it’s possible! Aprons and brushes await enthusiasts!

A time to create around a technique or an artist. A time for artistic fun!

For 6-12 year-olds, registration required

Talleres en los que los artistas en ciernes recortan, fabrican y dan forma a objetos.

¿Descubrir un artista, una obra, un movimiento artístico o una técnica mientras creas y te diviertes? ¡La biblioteca lo hace posible! ¡Delantales y pinceles esperan a los aficionados!

Un tiempo para crear en torno a una técnica o un artista. Un momento de diversión artística

Para niños de 6 a 12 años, inscripción obligatoria

Workshops, in denen angehende Künstler ausschneiden, herstellen und Objekten Form verleihen.

Einen Künstler, ein Werk, eine Kunstrichtung oder eine Technik entdecken und dabei kreativ sein und Spaß haben? In der Bibliothek ist das möglich! Schürzen und Pinsel warten auf Hobbykünstler!

Eine Zeit des kreativen Schaffens rund um eine Technik oder einen Künstler. Eine Zeit, um sich künstlerisch zu amüsieren!

Für 6-12-Jährige, nach Anmeldung

