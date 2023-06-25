VIDE GRENIERS 40 rue du Val de Blies, 25 juin 2023, Blies-Ébersing.

Blies-Ébersing,Moselle

Que vous soyez vendeurs ou acheteurs, ce vide-greniers est fait pour vous !

Dans un cadre bucolique, avec buvette et petite restauration, vous trouverez certainement votre bonheur.. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-06-25 à 07:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-25 18:00:00. 0 EUR.

40 rue du Val de Blies

Blies-Ébersing 57200 Moselle Grand Est



Whether you’re buying or selling, this garage sale is for you!

In a bucolic setting, with refreshments and snacks, you’re sure to find what you’re looking for.

Tanto si compra como si vende, ¡esta venta de garaje es para usted!

En un entorno bucólico, con refrescos y aperitivos, seguro que encuentras lo que buscas.

Ob Sie nun Verkäufer oder Käufer sind, dieser Flohmarkt ist für Sie gemacht!

In einer bukolischen Umgebung, mit Getränken und kleinen Snacks, werden Sie sicherlich Ihr Glück finden.

Mise à jour le 2023-05-26 par OT COMMUNAUTAIRE SARREGUEMINES CONFLUENCES