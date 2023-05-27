Match d’Improvisation Amateurs – Théâtre 40 rue de la Terraudière Niort
Match d’Improvisation Amateurs – Théâtre 40 rue de la Terraudière, 27 mai 2023, Niort.
Niort,Deux-Sèvres
Match d’Improvisation Amateurs
20h15 – 21h : Match Ados Aline / Rochefort
21h – 22h15 : Match Adultes Alinéa / Tarbes
Après des mois d’ateliers, nos apprentis improvisateurs vont se jeter dans la patinoire ! Info 27 Mai
Entre excitation et peur, ils seront prêts à décrocher la victoire. Rires et émotions en perspective !
Nul doute que vous serez nombreux à venir les soutenir !
BILLETTERIE : www.alineetcompagnie.com
Tarifs : 8€ unique (+0.37cts billetweb) / Gratuit pour les -10 ans..
2023-05-27 à ; fin : 2023-05-27 22:45:00. .
40 rue de la Terraudière Patronage Laïque
Niort 79000 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Mise à jour le 2023-05-23 par ADT 79