Match d’Improvisation Amateurs – Théâtre 40 rue de la Terraudière, 27 mai 2023, Niort.

Niort,Deux-Sèvres

Match d’Improvisation Amateurs

20h15 – 21h : Match Ados Aline / Rochefort

21h – 22h15 : Match Adultes Alinéa / Tarbes

Après des mois d’ateliers, nos apprentis improvisateurs vont se jeter dans la patinoire ! Info 27 Mai

Entre excitation et peur, ils seront prêts à décrocher la victoire. Rires et émotions en perspective !

Nul doute que vous serez nombreux à venir les soutenir !

BILLETTERIE : www.alineetcompagnie.com

Tarifs : 8€ unique (+0.37cts billetweb) / Gratuit pour les -10 ans..

2023-05-27 à ; fin : 2023-05-27 22:45:00. .

40 rue de la Terraudière Patronage Laïque

Niort 79000 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Amateur Improvisation Match

8:15pm – 9pm : Teenage Match Aline / Rochefort

21h – 22h15 : Adult Match Alinéa / Tarbes

After months of workshops, our apprentice improvisers are going to throw themselves into the rink! Info May 27

Between excitement and fear, they will be ready to win. Laughter and emotions in perspective!

No doubt that many of you will come to support them!

TICKETS : www.alineetcompagnie.com

Prices : 8? single (+0.37cts web ticket) / Free for children under 10.

Partido de Improvisación Amateur

20.15 h – 21.00 h: Partido adolescente Aline / Rochefort

21.00 h – 22.15 h: Partido de adultos Alinéa / Tarbes

Tras meses de talleres, ¡nuestros aprendices de improvisadores van a lanzarse a la pista! Información 27 de mayo

Entre la emoción y el miedo, estarán listos para ganar. ¡Risas y emoción en perspectiva!

Sin duda, ¡muchos de ustedes vendrán a apoyarles!

ENTRADAS : www.alineetcompagnie.com

Precios : 8? individual (+0,37cts entrada web) / Gratis para menores de 10 años.

Amateur Improvisation Match

20.15 – 21.00 Uhr: Match Teenager Aline / Rochefort

21.00 – 22.15 Uhr: Match Erwachsene Alinea / Tarbes

Nach monatelangen Workshops werden sich unsere Improvisationslehrlinge in die Eisbahn stürzen! Info 27. Mai

Zwischen Aufregung und Angst werden sie bereit sein, den Sieg zu erringen. Lachen und Emotionen in Aussicht!

Zweifellos werden viele von Ihnen kommen, um sie zu unterstützen!

TICKETS: www.alineetcompagnie.com

Eintrittspreise: 8? einmalig (+0,37cts Webticket) / Kostenlos für Kinder unter 10 Jahren.

Mise à jour le 2023-05-23 par ADT 79