LE 4E NOËL DES ARTS 40 GRAND’RUE Flévy, 2 décembre 2023, Flévy.

Flévy,Moselle

Du Coq à l’âne ouvre les portes des ses gites Flyer, par une déambulation dans leur hébergements et par une découverte artistique et artisanale.

Outre les artistes, il y aura un apiculteur avec tous les produits de ses ruches, Didier Pierre SCHMITT.

Et enfin, une tombola sera organisée au profit des Restos du Coeur avec comme lots, une oeuvre de chacun des artistes et exposants.. Tout public

Samedi 2023-12-02 14:00:00 fin : 2023-12-02 21:00:00. 0 EUR.

40 GRAND’RUE

Flévy 57365 Moselle Grand Est



Du Coq à l’âne opens the doors of its Flyer gites, with a stroll through their accommodation and an artistic and craft discovery.

In addition to the artists, there will be a beekeeper, Didier Pierre SCHMITT, with products from his hives.

Last but not least, a tombola will be organized in aid of Restos du Coeur, with prizes including a work by each of the artists and exhibitors.

Du Coq à l’âne abre las puertas de sus casas rurales Flyer, con un paseo por sus alojamientos y un descubrimiento artístico y artesanal.

Además de los artistas, habrá un apicultor con todos los productos de sus colmenas, Didier Pierre SCHMITT.

Por último, se organizará una tómbola a beneficio de Restos du Coeur, con premios que incluyen una obra de cada uno de los artistas y expositores.

Du Coq à l’âne öffnet die Türen seiner Flyer-Ferienhäuser durch einen Spaziergang durch ihre Unterkünfte und durch eine künstlerische und handwerkliche Entdeckung.

Neben den Künstlern wird auch der Imker Didier Pierre SCHMITT mit allen Produkten aus seinen Bienenstöcken vertreten sein.

Und schließlich wird eine Tombola zugunsten der « Restos du Coeur » veranstaltet, bei der jeder Künstler und Aussteller ein Werk gewinnen kann.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-09 par DESTINATION AMNEVILLE