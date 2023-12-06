ESPACE ET VIE FÊTE NOËL 40 boulevard de Saint-Nazaire Pornichet, 1 décembre 2023, Pornichet.

Pornichet,Loire-Atlantique

Marché de Noël et animations. Ouvert à tous..
2023-12-06 fin : 2023-12-06 . .
40 boulevard de Saint-Nazaire
Pornichet 44380 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire

Christmas market and entertainment. Open to all.

Mercado navideño y espectáculos. Abierto a todos.

Weihnachtsmarkt und Animationen. Offen für alle.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-28 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire