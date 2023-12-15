SPECTACLE : LE VILAIN PETIT CANARD (JEUNESSE) 4 Rue Principale Olivet Catégories d’Évènement: Mayenne

Olivet SPECTACLE : LE VILAIN PETIT CANARD (JEUNESSE) 4 Rue Principale Olivet, 15 décembre 2023, Olivet. Olivet,Mayenne La Voix de Garage organise un spectacle jeunesse : le vilain petit canard.

2023-12-15 fin : 2023-12-15 . .

4 Rue Principale La Voix de Garage

Olivet 53410 Mayenne Pays de la Loire



La Voix de Garage organizes a children’s show: the ugly duckling La Voix de Garage organiza un espectáculo infantil: el patito feo La Voix de Garage organisiert ein Jugendtheaterstück: Das hässliche Entlein Mise à jour le 2023-11-02 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Mayenne, Olivet Autres Lieu 4 Rue Principale Adresse 4 Rue Principale La Voix de Garage Ville Olivet Departement Mayenne Lieu Ville 4 Rue Principale Olivet latitude longitude 48.12117;-0.91663

4 Rue Principale Olivet Mayenne https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/olivet/