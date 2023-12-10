AVANT-PREMIÈRE NATIONALE : WONKA 4 rue Paul Mendras Marvejols, 10 décembre 2023 14:00, Marvejols.

Marvejols,Lozère

Le Trianon Marvejols a le plaisir de vous proposer, en AVANT-PREMIÈRE NATIONALE, la projection de « WONKA », L’ incroyable préquel de Charlie et la chocolaterie à partager en famille.

Billets en prévente au Trianon….

2023-12-10 fin : 2023-12-10 . EUR.

4 rue Paul Mendras

Marvejols 48100 Lozère Occitanie



The Trianon Marvejols is delighted to offer you a NATIONAL PRE-RELEASE screening of « WONKA », the incredible prequel to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, to share with the whole family.

Tickets on sale in advance at the Trianon…

El Trianon Marvejols tiene el placer de ofrecerle un PRE-estreno NACIONAL de « WONKA », la increíble precuela de Charlie y la Fábrica de Chocolate para compartir con toda la familia.

Venta anticipada de entradas en el Trianon…

Das Trianon Marvejols freut sich, Ihnen als NATIONALE VORPREMIERE die Vorführung von « WONKA » anzubieten, dem unglaublichen Prequel zu Charlie und die Schokoladenfabrik für die ganze Familie.

Kartenvorverkauf im Trianon…

Mise à jour le 2023-12-04 par 48 – OT Gévaudan Destination