AVANT-PREMIÈRE NATIONALE : PAT’PATROUILLE 4 Rue Paul Mendras Marvejols
AVANT-PREMIÈRE NATIONALE : PAT’PATROUILLE 4 Rue Paul Mendras Marvejols, 8 octobre 2023, Marvejols.
Marvejols,Lozère
Le Trianon Marvejols a le plaisir de vous proposer, en AVANT-PREMIÈRE NATIONALE, la projection de « La Pat’ Patrouille : La Super Patrouille Le Film « , une aventure héroïque à découvrir en famille !
Billets en prévente au Trianon….
2023-10-08 fin : 2023-10-08 . EUR.
4 Rue Paul Mendras
Marvejols 48100 Lozère Occitanie
The Trianon Marvejols is delighted to offer you a NATIONAL PRE-RELEASE screening of « La Pat’ Patrouille : La Super Patrouille Le Film », a heroic adventure for the whole family!
Tickets on sale at the Trianon…
El Trianon Marvejols tiene el placer de ofrecerle un PRE-estreno NACIONAL de « La Pat’ Patrouille : La Super Patrouille Le Film », ¡una aventura heroica para toda la familia!
Entradas a la venta en el Trianon…
Das Trianon Marvejols freut sich, Ihnen als NATIONALE VORPREMIERE die Vorführung von « La Pat’ Patrouille: La Super Patrouille Le Film » anbieten zu können, ein heroisches Abenteuer, das Sie mit Ihrer Familie entdecken können!
Kartenvorverkauf im Trianon…
Mise à jour le 2023-09-21 par 48 – OT Gévaudan Destination