AVANT-PREMIÈRE NATIONALE : PAT’PATROUILLE 4 Rue Paul Mendras Marvejols, 8 octobre 2023, Marvejols.

Marvejols,Lozère

Le Trianon Marvejols a le plaisir de vous proposer, en AVANT-PREMIÈRE NATIONALE, la projection de « La Pat’ Patrouille : La Super Patrouille Le Film « , une aventure héroïque à découvrir en famille !

Billets en prévente au Trianon….

2023-10-08

4 Rue Paul Mendras

Marvejols 48100 Lozère Occitanie



The Trianon Marvejols is delighted to offer you a NATIONAL PRE-RELEASE screening of « La Pat’ Patrouille : La Super Patrouille Le Film », a heroic adventure for the whole family!

Tickets on sale at the Trianon…

El Trianon Marvejols tiene el placer de ofrecerle un PRE-estreno NACIONAL de « La Pat’ Patrouille : La Super Patrouille Le Film », ¡una aventura heroica para toda la familia!

Entradas a la venta en el Trianon…

Das Trianon Marvejols freut sich, Ihnen als NATIONALE VORPREMIERE die Vorführung von « La Pat’ Patrouille: La Super Patrouille Le Film » anbieten zu können, ein heroisches Abenteuer, das Sie mit Ihrer Familie entdecken können!

Kartenvorverkauf im Trianon…

Mise à jour le 2023-09-21 par 48 – OT Gévaudan Destination