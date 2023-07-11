FERME BIO DU PRÉ AU CHARME – LEFEBVRE Frédéric 4, Rue Justice Signy-l’Abbaye, 12 juillet 2023, Signy-l'Abbaye.

Signy-l’Abbaye,Ardennes

Détails : – Viande de boeuf, agneau- porc fermier (non BIO) Présence : – possibilité d’acheter en ligne les produits AU COMPTOIR DES ARDENNES – Participation aux marchés des Producteurs de Pays à: – LAUNOIS SUR VENCE : au Relais de Poste, le 1er vendredidu mois – CHARLEVILLE : sur la Place Ducale, le 2éme vendredidu mois -Livraison toute l’année à domicile sur RDV OUVERT TOUTE L’ANNÉE.

4, Rue Justice

Signy-l’Abbaye 08460 Ardennes Grand Est



Details: – Beef, lamb – farm pork (not ORGANIC) Presence: – Possibility to buy online the products AU COMPTOIR DES ARDENNES – Participation in the markets of the Producers of Countries in: – LAUNOIS SUR VENCE : at the Relais de Poste, on the 1st Friday of the month – CHARLEVILLE : on the Place Ducale, on the 2nd Friday of the month – Delivery all year round to your home by appointment OPEN ALL YEAR ROUNG

Detalles: – Carne de vacuno, cordero y cerdo de granja (no ecológica) Presencia: – Posibilidad de comprar productos en línea en el COMPTOIR DES ARDENNES – Participación en los mercados de productores locales de: – LAUNOIS SUR VENCE: en el Relais de Poste, el primer viernes del mes – CHARLEVILLE: en la Place Ducale, el segundo viernes del mes -Entrega a domicilio todo el año con cita previa ABIERTO TODO EL AÑO

Details: – Rind-, Lamm- und Schweinefleisch vom Bauernhof (nicht BIO) Präsenz: – Möglichkeit, die Produkte online zu kaufen AU COMPTOIR DES ARDENNES – Teilnahme an den Märkten der « Producteurs de Pays » in: – LAUNOIS SUR VENCE: im Postamt, am 1. Freitag des Monats – CHARLEVILLE: auf dem Place Ducale, am 2. Freitag des Monats – Lieferung das ganze Jahr über nach Hause nach Vereinbarung GEÖFFNET DAS GANZE JAHR

