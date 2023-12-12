Les paysages de demain en Marche Occitane-Val d’Anglin – Atelier 4 rue Grande Saint-Benoît-du-Sault, 12 décembre 2023, Saint-Benoît-du-Sault.

Saint-Benoît-du-Sault,Indre

Dans le cadre du Plan de Paysage « L’arbre et la Vallée, Paysans et habitants pour un avenir commun » sur le territoire Marche Occitane Val d’Anglin, le Parc naturel régional de la Brenne vous invite….

Mardi 2023-12-12 09:30:00 fin : 2023-12-12 12:30:00. EUR.

4 rue Grande

Saint-Benoît-du-Sault 36170 Indre Centre-Val de Loire



As part of the Landscape Plan « Trees and the Valley, Farmers and inhabitants for a shared future » in the Marche Occitane Val d’Anglin region, the Brenne Regional Nature Park invites you to…

En el marco del Plan Paisajístico « Los árboles y el valle, agricultores y habitantes por un futuro común » en la zona de Marche Occitane Val d’Anglin, el Parque Natural Regional de Brenne le invita a…

Im Rahmen des Landschaftsplans « L’arbre et la Vallée, Paysans et habitants pour un avenir commun » (Der Baum und das Tal, Bauern und Einwohner für eine gemeinsame Zukunft) im Gebiet Marche Occitane Val d’Anglin lädt der regionale Naturpark Brenne Sie…

Mise à jour le 2023-11-20 par Destination Brenne