RENDEZ-VOUS CONTES 4 Rue Fernand Guillot La Flèche, 21 octobre 2023, La Flèche.

La Flèche,Sarthe

Rendez-vous contes « Trois petits cochons et autres histoires » le samedi 21 octobre, 10h à la bibliothèque municipale. Pour enfants de 0 à 3 ans. Gratuit..

2023-10-21 fin : 2023-10-21 . .

4 Rue Fernand Guillot

La Flèche 72200 Sarthe Pays de la Loire



Rendez-vous contes » Trois petits cochons et autres histoires » (Three little pigs and other stories) Saturday, October 21, 10am at the public library. For children aged 0 to 3. Free admission.

Tres cerditos y otros cuentos » el sábado 21 de octubre, a las 10h en la biblioteca municipal. Para niños de 0 a 3 años. Entrada gratuita.

Märchen-Treffpunkt « Drei kleine Schweinchen und andere Geschichten » am Samstag, 21. Oktober, 10 Uhr in der Stadtbibliothek. Für Kinder von 0 bis 3 Jahren. Kostenlos.

