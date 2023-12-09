Bal Folk à Groovy Spot 4, Rue du Plat d’Étain, Tours (37) Bal Folk à Groovy Spot 4, Rue du Plat d’Étain, Tours (37), 9 décembre 2023, . Bal Folk à Groovy Spot Samedi 9 décembre, 18h30 4, Rue du Plat d’Étain, Tours (37) 12€ – 20€ Bal folk avec La Grand’Bête en duo à Groovy Spot ! 18h00 : Initiation aux danses trads 19h30 : Apéro partagé (auberge espagnole) 20h30 : Duo Grand’Bête 23h00 : Boeuf Trad source : événement Bal Folk à Groovy Spot publié sur AgendaTrad 4, Rue du Plat d’Étain, Tours (37) 4, Rue du Plat d’Étain, 37000 Tours, France [{« link »: « https://agendatrad.org/e/46162 »}, {« link »: « https://agendatrad.org/ »}] Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Lieu
4, Rue du Plat d'Étain, Tours (37)
Adresse
4, Rue du Plat d'Étain, 37000 Tours, France

