Bal Folk à Groovy Spot 4, Rue du Plat d’Étain, Tours (37)
Bal Folk à Groovy Spot 4, Rue du Plat d’Étain, Tours (37), 9 décembre 2023, .
Bal Folk à Groovy Spot Samedi 9 décembre, 18h30 4, Rue du Plat d’Étain, Tours (37) 12€ – 20€
Bal folk avec La Grand’Bête en duo à Groovy Spot !
18h00 : Initiation aux danses trads
19h30 : Apéro partagé (auberge espagnole)
20h30 : Duo Grand’Bête
23h00 : Boeuf Trad
source : événement Bal Folk à Groovy Spot publié sur AgendaTrad
4, Rue du Plat d’Étain, Tours (37) 4, Rue du Plat d’Étain, 37000 Tours, France [{« link »: « https://agendatrad.org/e/46162 »}, {« link »: « https://agendatrad.org/ »}]
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-12-09T18:30:00+01:00 – 2023-12-09T22:30:00+01:00
2023-12-09T18:30:00+01:00 – 2023-12-09T22:30:00+01:00
baltrad balfolk