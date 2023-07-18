FESTIVAL DE LA DECROISSANCE – Gratiferia 4 rue des martyrs de la libération Saint-Maixent-l’École, 18 juillet 2023, Saint-Maixent-l'École.

Saint-Maixent-l’École,Deux-Sèvres

FESTIVAL DE LA DECROISSANCE – Gratiferia

Participez à l’espace de dons de la Médiathèque !

Du 18 au 28 juillet inclus, sur ses heures d’ouverture, des objets en bon état auront été déposés. Livre, CD, magazine, déco, outil, vêtement, jouet… Samedi et dimanche, pendant le festival, venez choisir un objet avec lequel repartir ! Ceux n’ayant pas trouvé preneur ou preneuse iront aux associations caritatives locales ou à la recyclerie.

+ d’infos : contact@decroissancelefestival.org

https://decroissancelefestival.org.

2023-07-18 fin : 2023-07-28 13:00:00. .

4 rue des martyrs de la libération

Saint-Maixent-l’École 79400 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



FESTIVAL DE LA DECROISSANCE – Gratiferia

Take part in the Médiathèque’s donation area!

From July 18 to 28 inclusive, objects in good condition will have been deposited during opening hours. Books, CDs, magazines, decorations, tools, clothes, toys… On Saturday and Sunday, during the festival, come and choose an item to go home with! Those that don’t find a taker will be donated to local charities or the recycling center.

+ More info: contact@decroissancelefestival.org

https://decroissancelefestival.org

FESTIVAL DE LA DECROISSANCE – Gratiferia

¡Participe en el espacio de donación de la Médiathèque!

Del 18 al 28 de julio inclusive, se depositarán objetos en buen estado durante las horas de apertura. Libros, CD, revistas, adornos, herramientas, ropa, juguetes… El sábado y el domingo, durante el festival, ¡venga y elija un objeto para llevarse a casa! Los objetos que no encuentren quien los recoja se donarán a organizaciones benéficas locales o al centro de reciclaje.

+ Más información: contact@decroissancelefestival.org

https://decroissancelefestival.org

FESTIVAL DES ABBRUCHS – Gratiferia

Beteiligen Sie sich am Spendenraum der Mediathek!

Vom 18. bis einschließlich 28. Juli werden während der Öffnungszeiten der Mediathek Gegenstände in gutem Zustand abgegeben. Bücher, CDs, Zeitschriften, Dekoartikel, Werkzeuge, Kleidung, Spielzeug… Am Samstag und Sonntag, während des Festivals, können Sie einen Gegenstand auswählen und mit nach Hause nehmen! Diejenigen, die keinen Abnehmer oder keine Abnehmerin gefunden haben, werden an lokale Wohltätigkeitsorganisationen oder an die Recyclingstelle weitergeleitet.

+ Weitere Informationen: contact@decroissancelefestival.org

https://decroissancelefestival.org

Mise à jour le 2023-07-04 par OT Haut Val De Sèvre