Dégustation à l’aveugle 4 route du Vin Orschwiller
Dégustation à l’aveugle 4 route du Vin Orschwiller, 19 octobre 2023, Orschwiller.
Orschwiller,Bas-Rhin
Partez à la découverte de notre cave et de nos vignerons en participant à une dégustation à l’aveugle.
2023-10-19 fin : 2023-10-19 18:30:00. 0 EUR.
4 route du Vin
Orschwiller 67600 Bas-Rhin Grand Est
Discover our cellar and our winemakers by taking part in a blind tasting
Descubra nuestra bodega y a nuestros enólogos participando en una cata a ciegas
Gehen Sie auf Entdeckungsreise durch unseren Weinkeller und unsere Winzer und nehmen Sie an einer Blindverkostung teil
Mise à jour le 2023-08-16 par Sélestat Haut-Koenigsbourg Tourisme