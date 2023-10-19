Dégustation à l’aveugle 4 route du Vin Orschwiller, 19 octobre 2023, Orschwiller.

Orschwiller,Bas-Rhin

Partez à la découverte de notre cave et de nos vignerons en participant à une dégustation à l’aveugle.

2023-10-19 fin : 2023-10-19 18:30:00. 0 EUR.

4 route du Vin

Orschwiller 67600 Bas-Rhin Grand Est



Discover our cellar and our winemakers by taking part in a blind tasting

Descubra nuestra bodega y a nuestros enólogos participando en una cata a ciegas

Gehen Sie auf Entdeckungsreise durch unseren Weinkeller und unsere Winzer und nehmen Sie an einer Blindverkostung teil

