Pièce de théâtre « Vieux macho : paroles de femmes » 4 route de Villers Commes, 29 août 2023, Commes.

Commes,Calvados

Cette soirée théâtrale s’inscrit dans le cadre de la programmation « L’Arbre en été » qui regroupe plus d’une vingtaine de rendez-vous sur des thématiques artistiques, culturelles, agricoles ou sociales pour favoriser la transition environnementale et sociale.

L’Arbre gère aussi une auberge participative, une salle de spectacle, une colocation, une épicerie et bientôt une bibliothèque d’objets.

Retrouvez toutes les informations sur www.tierslieularbre.org.

2023-08-29 19:00:00 fin : 2023-08-29 21:00:00. .

4 route de Villers Tiers Lieu L’arbre

Commes 14520 Calvados Normandie



This theatrical evening is part of the « L’Arbre en été » program, which brings together more than twenty artistic, cultural, agricultural and social events to promote environmental and social transition.

L’Arbre also runs a participatory hostel, a performance hall, a shared flat, a grocery store and, soon, a library of objects.

For further information, visit www.tierslieularbre.org

Esta velada teatral forma parte del programa « L’Arbre en été », que reúne más de veinte actos sobre temas artísticos, culturales, agrícolas y sociales para promover la transición medioambiental y social.

L’Arbre también gestiona un albergue comunitario, un teatro, un piso compartido, una tienda de comestibles y, próximamente, una biblioteca de objetos.

Para más información, visite www.tierslieularbre.org

Dieser Theaterabend ist Teil des Programms « Der Baum im Sommer », das mehr als zwanzig Termine zu künstlerischen, kulturellen, landwirtschaftlichen oder sozialen Themen umfasst, um den ökologischen und sozialen Übergang zu fördern.

L’Arbre betreibt außerdem ein partizipatives Gasthaus, einen Veranstaltungsraum, eine Wohngemeinschaft, einen Lebensmittelladen und bald auch eine Objektbibliothek.

Alle Informationen finden Sie unter www.tierslieularbre.org

