Randonnée autour de Port-en-Bessin 4 route de Villers Commes, 16 juillet 2023, Commes.

Commes,Calvados

Cette randonnée s’inscrit dans le cadre de la programmation « L’Arbre en été » qui regroupe plus d’une vingtaine de rendez-vous sur des thématiques artistiques, culturelles, agricoles ou sociales pour favoriser la transition environnementale et sociale.

Les randonnées sont des moments qui permettent d’apprécier les paysannes, la faune et la flore avec d’autres personnes pour un moment de rencontre.

L’Arbre gère aussi une auberge participative, une salle de spectacle, une colocation, une épicerie et bientôt une bibliothèque d’objets.

Retrouvez toutes les informations sur www.tierslieularbre.org.

2023-07-16 09:30:00 fin : 2023-07-16 12:30:00. .

4 route de Villers Tiers-Lieu L’Arbre

Commes 14520 Calvados Normandie



This hike is part of the « L’Arbre en été » program, which brings together over twenty events on artistic, cultural, agricultural or social themes to promote environmental and social transition.

The hikes are an opportunity to enjoy the countryside, flora and fauna with other people for a moment of encounter.

L’Arbre also runs a participatory hostel, a theater, a shared flat, a grocery store and, soon, a library of objects.

For further information, visit www.tierslieularbre.org

Este paseo forma parte del programa « L’Arbre en été », que reúne más de veinte eventos de temática artística, cultural, agrícola o social para promover la transición medioambiental y social.

Los paseos son una oportunidad para disfrutar del campo, la flora y la fauna con otras personas para un momento de encuentro.

L’Arbre también gestiona un albergue participativo, un teatro, un piso compartido, una tienda de comestibles y pronto una biblioteca de objetos.

Para más información, visite www.tierslieularbre.org

Diese Wanderung ist Teil des Programms « Der Baum im Sommer », das mehr als zwanzig Termine zu künstlerischen, kulturellen, landwirtschaftlichen oder sozialen Themen umfasst, um den ökologischen und sozialen Übergang zu fördern.

Die Wanderungen sind Momente, in denen man die Bäuerinnen, die Fauna und Flora mit anderen Menschen für einen Moment der Begegnung schätzen lernen kann.

L’Arbre betreibt auch ein partizipatives Gasthaus, einen Veranstaltungsraum, eine Wohngemeinschaft, einen Lebensmittelladen und bald auch eine Objektbibliothek.

Alle Informationen finden Sie unter www.tierslieularbre.org

