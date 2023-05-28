Concert permaculturel de Gael Faure 4 route de Villers, 28 mai 2023, Commes.

Le tiers-lieu L’Arbre a le plaisir de mettre à votre connaissance la venue du chanteur Gael Faure pour un spectacle permaculturel autour de l’oeuvre de Jean Giono. Ce concert à la fois chanté, conté et dansé s’intitule le « Bruit du Blé » avec Gael Faure et Nicolas Martel.

Une forme artistique inédite imaginée par Gael Faure, jeune chanteur passionné par l’oeuvre de l’écrivain, épris comme lui de nature et de voyages immobiles. En témoigne son dernier album, intitulé Regain, dont il entremêle, sur scène, certaines chansons avec des textes de Giono, entre folk et pop.

Lors de ce spectacle inédit, le chanteur est rejoint par un comédien, tous deux unis pour transmettre l’héritage universel des écrits de Giono mais aussi pour éveiller les consciences à l’urgence écologique. Chorégraphies, chants et récits nous ramènent ainsi à la terre, soutenus par la voix envoûtante de Gael Faure, par ailleurs fondateur avec l’écrivain Cyril Dion d’un festival éco-citoyen.

Artiste à la carrière ascendante, il se produit un peu partout en France et a notamment joué ce spectacle au MUCEM de Marseille ou encore à la maison de la poésie de Paris après une tournée partout en France avec son premier album ( aperçu : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0K6CqMJz3ZA).

Artiste engagé, il a accepté de se produire tout le printemps dans des lieux ruraux. Incroyable opportunité pour L’Arbre de parvenir à faire venir des artistes plus habitués aux scènes nationales qu’aux milieux des champs puisque le spectacle se jouera en extérieur, au milieu des légumes du Jardin de deux’main (avec repli dans la salle de spectacle en cas d’intempéries)..

L’Arbre is pleased to announce the arrival of the singer Gael Faure for a permaculture show based on the work of Jean Giono. This concert, at the same time sung, told and danced, is entitled « Bruit du Blé » with Gael Faure and Nicolas Martel.

A new artistic form imagined by Gael Faure, a young singer passionate about the work of the writer, in love with nature and still travels. His latest album, entitled Regain, shows that he intertwines, on stage, some of his songs with Giono’s texts, between folk and pop.

During this new show, the singer is joined by an actor, both united to transmit the universal heritage of Giono’s writings but also to awaken awareness of the ecological emergency. Choreography, songs and stories bring us back to the earth, supported by the bewitching voice of Gael Faure, who also founded an eco-citizen festival with the writer Cyril Dion.

An artist with a rising career, he performs all over France and has played this show at the MUCEM in Marseille or at the Maison de la Poésie in Paris after a tour all over France with his first album (see https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0K6CqMJz3ZA).

Committed artist, he agreed to perform all spring in rural places. Incredible opportunity for L’Arbre to bring artists more used to national stages than to the middle of the fields since the show will be played outside, in the middle of the vegetables of the Jardin de deux’main (with fallback in the auditorium in case of bad weather).

L’Arbre se complace en anunciar la llegada de la cantante Gael Faure para un espectáculo de permacultura basado en la obra de Jean Giono. Este concierto, que será cantado, contado y bailado, se titula « Bruit du Blé » con Gael Faure y Nicolas Martel.

Una nueva forma artística imaginada por Gael Faure, joven cantante apasionado por la obra del escritor y, como él, enamorado de la naturaleza y de los viajes inmóviles. Su último álbum, titulado Regain, es una prueba de ello. Sobre el escenario, entrelaza algunas canciones con textos de Giono, entre folk y pop.

En este nuevo espectáculo, al cantante se une un actor, ambos unidos para transmitir la herencia universal de los escritos de Giono, pero también para despertar la conciencia de la emergencia ecológica. Coreografías, canciones e historias nos devuelven a la tierra, apoyados por la hechizante voz de Gael Faure, también fundadora con el escritor Cyril Dion de un festival eco-ciudadano.

Artista con una carrera en ascenso, actúa por toda Francia y ha ofrecido este espectáculo en el MUCEM de Marsella y en la Maison de la Poésie de París tras una gira por toda Francia con su primer álbum (véase https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0K6CqMJz3ZA).

Como artista comprometido, ha aceptado actuar durante toda la primavera en zonas rurales. Se trata de una oportunidad increíble para L’Arbre de contar con artistas más acostumbrados a los escenarios nacionales que al campo, ya que el espectáculo se representará al aire libre, en medio de las hortalizas del Jardin de deux’main (con una reserva en el teatro en caso de mal tiempo).

Der Drittort L’Arbre freut sich, Ihnen mitteilen zu können, dass der Sänger Gael Faure für ein permakulturelles Schauspiel rund um das Werk von Jean Giono eingeladen wurde. Dieses Konzert, das gleichzeitig gesungen, erzählt und getanzt wird, trägt den Titel « Bruit du Blé » (Weizengeräusch) mit Gael Faure und Nicolas Martel.

Eine völlig neue Kunstform, die sich Gael Faure ausgedacht hat, ein junger Sänger, der sich für das Werk des Schriftstellers begeistert und wie dieser die Natur und unbewegliche Reisen liebt. Davon zeugt auch sein letztes Album Regain, in dem er auf der Bühne einige Lieder mit Texten von Giono zwischen Folk und Pop verflechtet.

In dieser neuen Show wird der Sänger von einem Schauspieler begleitet. Beide vereinen sich, um das universelle Erbe von Gionos Schriften weiterzugeben, aber auch um das Bewusstsein für die ökologische Dringlichkeit zu wecken. Choreographien, Gesang und Erzählungen führen uns zurück zur Erde, unterstützt von der eindringlichen Stimme von Gael Faure, der übrigens zusammen mit dem Schriftsteller Cyril Dion ein Öko-Bürger-Festival gegründet hat.

Nach einer Tournee durch Frankreich mit seinem ersten Album ( Vorschau: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0K6CqMJz3ZA) trat er mit dieser Show im MUCEM in Marseille oder im Maison de la Poésie in Paris auf.

Als engagierter Künstler hat er sich bereit erklärt, den ganzen Frühling über in ländlichen Orten aufzutreten. Die Aufführung findet im Freien statt, inmitten des Gemüses des Jardin de deux main (bei schlechtem Wetter kann man sich in den Veranstaltungssaal zurückziehen).

