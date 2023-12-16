Noël Polynésien 4 Route de Juillan Tarbes, 1 décembre 2023, Tarbes.

Tarbes,Hautes-Pyrénées

Venez fêter les « MARQUISES » avec l’association ATIKUA : spectacle de danse tahitienne et soirée DJ dansante !

AU PROGRAMME

10h à 18h30 : ENTREE GRATUITE – OUVERTURE AU PUBLIC

> Des stands des produits typiques de la Polynésie (bijoux, artisanats, etc…)

> Nouveautés : UN STAND DE MASSAGE POLYNESIEN AVEC DU MONOI DE TAHITI, rendez vous sur place pour faire connaissance avec les 2 experts de cet art.

> Des ateliers d’animations : CONFECTION DU KUMU HEI (bouquet enivrant qu »on appelle “Filtre d’amour” – 5e la participation et emporté votre filtre d’amour.

> TATOUAGE : rencontrez un expert en tatouage pour mieux comprendre les motifs, le tatouage et cette culture marquisienne. Vous trouverez toutes les adresses des tatoueurs MARQUISIENS sur toute la France ou a l’étranger.

> BOUGE TON CORPS : 2 ateliers gratuits à essayer : LA ZUMBA EN 1H avec Viviane LOPEZ / LA CAPOEIRA EN 1H avec l’école de CAPOEIRA DE TARBES, GO GO GO !!!

> Animation des temps forts par « TIARE APETAHI 65 », un orchestre composé de Polynésiens, que vous pourrez rejoindre avec vos instruments pour le plaisir de chanter.

> REPAS midi (12h) et soir (19h30) : Entrée avec poisson cru au lait de coco + Plat avec poulet au lait de coco et son riz.

18h30 : ENTREE PAYANTE POUR LA SOIREE : ANIMATION ORCHESTRE, SPECTACLE ET SOIREE DANSANTE DJ animée par VIVILO DJ

ALORS ON DANSE : 1H DE SPECTACLE “SPECIAL MARQUISES” des élèves de l’école ORINEVAI

Peut être d’autres surprises à découvrir sur place….

4 Route de Juillan TARBES

Tarbes 65000 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie



Come and celebrate the « MARQUISES » with the ATIKUA association: Tahitian dance show and DJ dance party!

ON THE PROGRAM

10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.: FREE ADMISSION – OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

> Stands selling typical Polynesian products (jewelry, crafts, etc.)

> New: A POLYNESIAN MASSAGE STAND WITH TAHITIAN MONOI, where you can meet the 2 experts in this art.

> Animated workshops: KUMU HEI CONFECTION (intoxicating bouquet known as « Love Filter ») – 5th participation fee and bring your own love filter.

> TATTOOING: meet a tattoo expert to learn more about tattoo designs, tattooing and Marquesan culture. You’ll find all the addresses of MARQUISIAN tattoo artists throughout France and abroad.

> MOVE YOUR BODY: 2 free workshops to try out: ZUMBA IN 1H with Viviane LOPEZ / CAPOEIRA IN 1H with the TARBES CAPOEIRA school, GO GO GO !!!!

> Entertainment by « TIARE APETAHI 65 », an orchestra made up of Polynesian musicians, whom you can join with your instruments for the pleasure of singing.

> MEALS for lunch (12pm) and dinner (7:30pm): Starter with raw fish in coconut milk + Main course with chicken in coconut milk and rice.

6:30pm: ADMISSION FEE FOR THE EVENING: ORCHESTRA ANIMATION, SHOW AND DJ DANCING EVENING hosted by VIVILO DJ

ALORS ON DANSE: 1H SPECIAL MARQUISES? performance by ORINEVAI schoolchildren

Other surprises to discover on site…

Ven a celebrar los « MARQUISES » con la asociación ATIKUA: ¡espectáculo de danza tahitiana y fiesta con DJ!

EN EL PROGRAMA

de 10:00 a 18:30: ENTRADA GRATUITA – ABIERTO AL PÚBLICO

> Puestos de venta de productos típicos polinesios (joyas, artesanía, etc.)

> Novedad: UN STAND DE MASAJE POLINESIO CON MONOI TAHITIANO, venga a conocer a los 2 expertos en este arte.

> Talleres de animación: ELABORACIÓN DE KUMU HEI (un ramo embriagador conocido como el « Filtro del Amor ») – 5ª cuota de participación y traiga su propio filtro de amor.

> TATUAJE: conozca a un experto en tatuajes para saber más sobre los diseños de tatuajes, los tatuajes y la cultura marquesana. Encontrará todas las direcciones de tatuadores marquesanos en Francia y en el extranjero.

¡¡¡¡> MUEVE SU CUERPO: 2 talleres gratuitos para probar: ZUMBA EN 1 HORA con Viviane LOPEZ / CAPOEIRA EN 1 HORA con la escuela TARBES CAPOEIRA, GO GO GO!!!!

> « TIARE APETAHI 65 », una orquesta formada por músicos polinesios, le amenizará en todo momento. Puede traer sus propios instrumentos y cantar con ellos.

> COMIDAS para el almuerzo (12h) y la cena (19h30): Entrante con pescado crudo en leche de coco + Plato principal con pollo en leche de coco y arroz.

18.30 h: ENTRADA PARA LA NOCHE: ENTRETENIMIENTO DE ORQUESTA, ESPECTÁCULO Y BAILE CON DJ A CARGO DE VIVILO DJ

ALORS ON DANSE: 1H PERFORMANCE ‘SPECIAL MARQUISES’ a cargo de los alumnos de la escuela ORINEVAI

Puede que haya otras sorpresas por descubrir in situ…

Feiern Sie mit dem Verein ATIKUA die « MARQUISES »: Tahitianische Tanzshow und DJ-Tanzabend!

AU PROGRAMM

10h bis 18h30 : KOSTENLOSER EINTRITT – ÖFFNUNG FÜR DIE ÖFFENTLICHKEIT

> Stände mit typischen Produkten aus Polynesien (Schmuck, Kunsthandwerk usw.)

> Neu: Ein Stand für polynesische Massagen mit TAHITI-MONOI. Besuchen Sie die beiden Experten für diese Kunst vor Ort.

> Workshops: Herstellung von KUMU HEI (ein berauschendes Bouquet, das als « Liebesfilter » bezeichnet wird) – 5e die Teilnahme und nehmen Sie Ihren Liebesfilter mit.

> TATOUAGE: Treffen Sie einen Tattoo-Experten, um die Motive, die Tätowierung und die Kultur der Marquesas besser zu verstehen. Hier finden Sie alle Adressen von Tätowierern aus den Marquesas in ganz Frankreich oder im Ausland.

> BOUGE TON CORPS: 2 kostenlose Workshops zum Ausprobieren: ZUMBA IN 1 Std. mit Viviane LOPEZ / CAPOEIRA IN 1 Std. mit der CAPOEIRA-Schule von TARBES, GO GO GO !!!

> Animation der Höhepunkte durch « TIARE APETAHI 65 », ein aus Polynesiern bestehendes Orchester, dem Sie sich mit Ihren Instrumenten anschließen können, um das Vergnügen des Singens zu genießen.

> MITTAGSESSEN (12 Uhr) und ABENDESSEN (19:30 Uhr): Vorspeise mit rohem Fisch in Kokosmilch + Hauptgericht mit Huhn in Kokosmilch und Reis.

18:30 Uhr: BEZAHLTER EINTRITT FÜR DEN ABEND: ORCHESTERANIMATION, VORSTELLUNG UND TANZPARTY mit DJ VIVILO DJ

ALORS ON DANSE: 1 Std. Show « MARQUISES SPEZIAL » der Schüler der ORINEVAI-Schule

Vielleicht gibt es noch weitere Überraschungen, die Sie vor Ort entdecken können…

