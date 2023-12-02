Téléthon 2023 4 Route de Blagon Lanton, 2 décembre 2023, Lanton.

Lanton,Gironde

Venez nombreux nous rejoindre les 8 et 9 décembre sur le village Téléthon au Centre d’Animation de Lanton pour découvrir toutes les activités qui animeront ces 2 jours.

Nous comptons sur vous pour cette édition 2023.

Musclons notre téléthon.

Merci d’être à nos côté pour ce Téléthon 2023.Merci également de bien vouloir partager l’information autour de vous, et communiquer sur notre page de don en ligne FLASH-THON-DON ou https://mapage.telethon.fr/animation/telethon-lanton-2023-1.

2023-12-02 fin : 2023-12-03 . .

4 Route de Blagon Centre d’Animation de Lanton

Lanton 33138 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Come and join us on December 8 and 9 at the Telethon village at the Centre d?Animation de Lanton to discover all the activities that will be taking place over these 2 days.

We’re counting on you for this 2023 edition.

Let’s get our telethon on.

Thank you for joining us for Telethon 2023, and for sharing the information with your friends and family, and for using our online donation page FLASH-THON-DON or https://mapage.telethon.fr/animation/telethon-lanton-2023-1

Acompáñanos los días 8 y 9 de diciembre en el Telethon Village del Lanton Entertainment Centre para informarte de todas las actividades que tendrán lugar durante los 2 días.

Contamos contigo para esta edición de 2023.

A por el Telemaratón.

Gracias por estar con nosotros en el Telemaratón 2023, y por compartir la información con los que te rodean, y por utilizar nuestra página de donativos en línea FLASH-THON-DON o https://mapage.telethon.fr/animation/telethon-lanton-2023-1

Besuchen Sie uns am 8. und 9. Dezember im Telethon-Dorf im Centre d’Animation in Lanton und entdecken Sie alle Aktivitäten, die an diesen beiden Tagen stattfinden werden.

Wir zählen auf Sie für die Ausgabe 2023.

Lassen Sie uns unseren Telethon stärken.

Danke, dass Sie uns bei diesem Telethon 2023 zur Seite stehen, dass Sie die Informationen in Ihrem Umfeld weitergeben und auf unserer Online-Spendenseite FLASH-THON-DON oder https://mapage.telethon.fr/animation/telethon-lanton-2023-1 kommunizieren

Mise à jour le 2023-11-21 par OT Coeur Bassin