Concert caritatif, donné au profit des Restos du Coeur de Gironde, le 10 novembre à 19h00 au Centre d’Animation de Lanton.

Ce concert, sous forme de chorale spontanée, sera accompagné par l’association Chantonzensemble.

Chacun apport un produit : conserves, plats cuisinés, gâteaux secs, lessive, produits d’hygiène…

Informations : https://chantonzensemble.fr/ ou 06 60 08 54 67.

Charity concert in aid of Restos du Coeur de Gironde, November 10 at 7pm at the Centre d’Animation de Lanton.

The concert, in the form of a spontaneous choir, will be accompanied by the Chantonzensemble association.

Everyone is invited to bring a product: canned goods, ready-made meals, dry cakes, washing powder, hygiene products, etc.

Information: https://chantonzensemble.fr/ or 06 60 08 54 67

Concierto benéfico a favor de Restos du Coeur de Gironde, el 10 de noviembre a las 19.00 horas en el Centro de Espectáculos de Lanton.

El concierto, en forma de coro espontáneo, estará acompañado por la asociación Chantonzensemble.

Se invita a todo el mundo a traer algún producto: conservas, platos preparados, pasteles, detergente, productos de higiene, etc.

Información: https://chantonzensemble.fr/ o 06 60 08 54 67

Benefizkonzert zugunsten der Restos du Coeur de Gironde am 10. November um 19.00 Uhr im Centre d’Animation in Lanton.

Dieses Konzert in Form eines spontanen Chors wird vom Verein Chantonzensemble begleitet.

Jeder bringt ein Produkt mit: Konserven, Fertiggerichte, Kekse, Waschmittel, Hygieneartikel…

Informationen: https://chantonzensemble.fr/ oder 06 60 08 54 67

