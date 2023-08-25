Resolutio Exposition de François Réau 4 Place Saint Pierre Charroux, 25 août 2023, Charroux.

Charroux,Vienne

Le CMN a accueilli François Réau en résidence d’artiste à l’abbaye de Charroux. Cette résidence était composée de temps de recherches, de rencontres et de médiations et a été l’occasion de tisser de multiples liens : monument / territoire / artiste – création / habitants.

Le travail de recherche mené par François Réau pendant cette période lui a permis d’appréhender le site et son histoire, et de raconter dans cette exposition une « histoire » et dialoguer avec le lieu grâce à son travail plastique. Il a ainsi procédé à la création d’œuvres originales avec une installation de végétaux et de néons.

Le titre de l’expo est emprunté au mot alchimique RESOLUTIO, qui désigne le mystère fondamental de la nature, à savoir la dissolution des éléments dans la mort pour leur reconstitution ultérieure dans un autre ordre pour une nouvelle vie.

2023-08-25 fin : 2023-10-31 12:30:00. EUR.

4 Place Saint Pierre Abbaye Saint Sauveur

Charroux 86250 Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



CMN welcomed François Réau for an artist residency at Charroux Abbey. This residency included research, meetings and mediation, and was an opportunity to forge multiple links: monument / territory / artist – creation / inhabitants.

The research work carried out by François Réau during this period enabled him to understand the site and its history, and to tell a « story » in this exhibition and engage with the site through his visual work. He created original works with an installation of plants and neon lights.

The title of the exhibition is borrowed from the alchemical word RESOLUTIO, which refers to the fundamental mystery of nature, namely the dissolution of elements in death for their subsequent reconstitution in a different order for a new life

El CMN acogió a François Réau para una residencia artística en la Abadía de Charroux. La residencia consistió en investigación, encuentros y mediación, y fue una oportunidad para forjar múltiples vínculos: monumento / territorio / artista – creación / habitantes.

El trabajo de investigación realizado por François Réau durante este periodo le permitió comprender el lugar y su historia, y contar una « historia » en esta exposición y comprometerse con el lugar a través de su obra visual. Creó obras originales con una instalación de plantas y luces de neón.

El título de la exposición está tomado de la palabra alquímica RESOLUTIO, que hace referencia al misterio fundamental de la naturaleza, a saber, la disolución de los elementos en la muerte para su posterior reconstitución en otro orden para una nueva vida

Das CMN hat François Réau zu einem Künstleraufenthalt in der Abtei von Charroux eingeladen. Dieser Aufenthalt bestand aus Recherchen, Begegnungen und Vermittlungen und bot die Gelegenheit, zahlreiche Beziehungen zu knüpfen: Denkmal / Gebiet / Künstler – Kreation / Bewohner.

Die von François Réau während dieser Zeit durchgeführte Forschungsarbeit ermöglichte es ihm, den Ort und seine Geschichte zu verstehen und in dieser Ausstellung eine « Geschichte » zu erzählen und durch seine plastische Arbeit in einen Dialog mit dem Ort zu treten. Er hat originelle Werke mit einer Installation aus Pflanzen und Neonröhren geschaffen.

Der Titel der Ausstellung ist dem alchemistischen Wort RESOLUTIO entlehnt, das das grundlegende Mysterium der Natur bezeichnet, nämlich die Auflösung der Elemente im Tod, um sie später in einer anderen Ordnung für ein neues Leben wieder zusammenzusetzen

Mise à jour le 2023-08-24 par Office de Tourisme de Civraisien en Poitou