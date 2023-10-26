Concours d’éloquence au Théâtre municipal 4 Place Saint-André Châteaudun, 26 octobre 2023, Châteaudun.

Châteaudun,Eure-et-Loir

Le Maire de Châteaudun et le Conseil Municipal des Jeunes vous invitent à participer à un concours d’éloquence.

Au programme : des débats sur des sujets d’actualité, la scolarité…

Des lots seront offerts aux trois premiers finalistes de ce concours..

2023-10-26 fin : 2023-10-26 . 0 EUR.

4 Place Saint-André

Châteaudun 28200 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire



The Mayor of Châteaudun and the Conseil Municipal des Jeunes invite you to take part in an eloquence contest.

On the program: debates on current affairs, schooling…

Prizes will be awarded to the first three finalists.

El alcalde de Châteaudun y el Consejo Municipal de la Juventud te invitan a participar en un concurso de elocuencia.

En el programa: debates sobre temas de actualidad, escolarización, etc.

Se concederán premios a los tres primeros finalistas.

Der Bürgermeister von Châteaudun und der Jugendstadtrat laden Sie dazu ein, an einem Redewettbewerb teilzunehmen.

Auf dem Programm stehen Debatten über aktuelle Themen, die Schulbildung…

Den ersten drei Finalisten dieses Wettbewerbs winken Preise.

