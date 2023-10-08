Exposition « Les artistes en Réolais » 4 Place Richard Coeur de Lion La Réole, 8 octobre 2023, La Réole.

La Réole,Gironde

Exposition riche et variée à l’ancien hôtel de ville. Venez découvrir le travail de plusieurs artistes : photographie, sculpture, peinture et collages.

Vernissage le samedi 7 Octobre..

2023-10-08 fin : 2023-10-22 18:00:00. .

4 Place Richard Coeur de Lion Ancien hôtel de ville

La Réole 33190 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



A rich and varied exhibition at the old town hall. Come and discover the work of several artists: photography, sculpture, painting and collage.

Opening on Saturday, October 7.

Una exposición rica y variada en el antiguo ayuntamiento. Venga a descubrir la obra de varios artistas: fotografía, escultura, pintura y collages.

Inauguración el sábado 7 de octubre.

Reichhaltige und vielfältige Ausstellung im alten Rathaus. Entdecken Sie die Arbeit verschiedener Künstler: Fotografie, Skulptur, Malerei und Collagen.

Vernissage am Samstag, den 7. Oktober.

