Exposition « Les artistes en Réolais » 4 Place Richard Coeur de Lion La Réole
Exposition « Les artistes en Réolais » 4 Place Richard Coeur de Lion La Réole, 8 octobre 2023, La Réole.
La Réole,Gironde
Exposition riche et variée à l’ancien hôtel de ville. Venez découvrir le travail de plusieurs artistes : photographie, sculpture, peinture et collages.
Vernissage le samedi 7 Octobre..
2023-10-08 fin : 2023-10-22 18:00:00. .
4 Place Richard Coeur de Lion Ancien hôtel de ville
La Réole 33190 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine
A rich and varied exhibition at the old town hall. Come and discover the work of several artists: photography, sculpture, painting and collage.
Opening on Saturday, October 7.
Una exposición rica y variada en el antiguo ayuntamiento. Venga a descubrir la obra de varios artistas: fotografía, escultura, pintura y collages.
Inauguración el sábado 7 de octubre.
Reichhaltige und vielfältige Ausstellung im alten Rathaus. Entdecken Sie die Arbeit verschiedener Künstler: Fotografie, Skulptur, Malerei und Collagen.
Vernissage am Samstag, den 7. Oktober.
