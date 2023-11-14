Lecture Concert avec Guillo « Les effets papillon » 4 Place Gramont Hagetmau, 14 novembre 2023, Hagetmau.

Hagetmau,Landes

Guillo, seul sur scène, un micro, une guitare et son autobiographie « Les effets papillon » sous les yeux. un récit jalonné de chansons, dont le fil rouge est un certain Francis Cabrel.

Tout public. Sur réservation..

2023-11-14 fin : 2023-11-14 . .

4 Place Gramont

Hagetmau 40700 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Guillo, alone on stage, with a microphone, a guitar and his autobiography « Les effets papillon » in front of his eyes. A story punctuated with songs, whose common thread is a certain Francis Cabrel.

All audiences. Reservations required.

Guillo, solo en el escenario, un micrófono, una guitarra y su autobiografía « Les effets papillon » ante los ojos. Una historia jalonada de canciones, cuyo hilo conductor es un tal Francis Cabrel.

Abierto a todos. Reserva obligatoria.

Guillo, allein auf der Bühne, ein Mikrofon, eine Gitarre und seine Autobiografie « Les effets papillon » unter den Augen. Eine von Liedern gesäumte Erzählung, deren roter Faden ein gewisser Francis Cabrel ist.

Für alle Altersgruppen. Mit Reservierung.

