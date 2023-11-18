Customise ton tablier 4 place du fairage Périers
Customise ton tablier 4 place du fairage Périers, 18 novembre 2023, Périers.
Périers,Manche
Animation proposée par les animations familles « La fourmilière ».
Accessible dès 3 ans..
2023-11-18 10:00:00 fin : 2023-11-18 12:00:00. .
4 place du fairage
Périers 50190 Manche Normandie
Proposed by « La fourmilière » family activities
Ages 3 and up
Organizado por « La fourmilière » eventos familiares.
Abierto a niños a partir de 3 años.
Von den Familienanimationen « La fourmilière » angebotene Animation.
Zugänglich ab 3 Jahren.
