Le planétarium nomade de Terre du Ciel 4 Place du 14 Juillet Langeais, 14 octobre 2023, Langeais.

Langeais,Indre-et-Loire

Chacun d’entre nous s’est un jour retrouvé sous un ciel étoilé, contemplatif, admiratif, intrigué. Terre du Ciel nous propose de pousser l’observation plus avant, en nous glissant dans un planétarium nomade. L’animateur y projette la voûte céleste avec un grand réalisme..

2023-10-14 fin : 2023-10-14 10:30:00. EUR.

4 Place du 14 Juillet

Langeais 37130 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire



Each and every one of us has found ourselves under a starry sky, contemplative, admiring and intrigued. Terre du Ciel invites us to take this observation a step further, by slipping into a nomadic planetarium. The animator projects the celestial vault with great realism.

Todos nos hemos encontrado alguna vez bajo un cielo estrellado, contemplativos, admirados e intrigados. Terre du Ciel nos invita a llevar esta observación un paso más allá, deslizándonos en un planetario nómada. El animador proyecta la bóveda celeste con gran realismo.

Jeder von uns hat sich schon einmal unter einem Sternenhimmel wiedergefunden, um ihn zu betrachten, zu bewundern oder zu faszinieren. Terre du Ciel bietet uns die Möglichkeit, die Beobachtung noch weiter zu vertiefen, indem wir uns in ein mobiles Planetarium begeben. Der Animator projiziert den Sternenhimmel sehr realistisch.

