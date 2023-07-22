Cheese & Wine Tasting 4 Place Charles VII Loches, 22 juillet 2023, Loches.

Loches,Indre-et-Loire

Geoffrey Nivard, an esteemed cheese and wine expert, will host the event, showcasing outstanding organic wines from local vineyards and exquisite cheeses from Rodolphe Le Meunier, a renowned cheese maker. Guests will savor delightful cheeses and perfectly paired wines. After Loches Saturday market..

2023-07-22 fin : 2023-07-22 14:00:00. 30 EUR.

4 Place Charles VII

Loches 37600 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire



Geoffrey Nivard, prestigioso experto en quesos y vinos, será el anfitrión del acto, en el que se presentarán excelentes vinos ecológicos de viñedos locales y exquisitos quesos de Rodolphe Le Meunier, quesero de renombre. Los invitados saborearán deliciosos quesos y vinos perfectamente maridados. Después del mercado del sábado de Loches.

Geoffrey Nivard, ein ausgezeichneter Käse- und Weinexperte, wird die Veranstaltung leiten und hervorragende organische Weine aus lokalen Weinbergen sowie exquisiten Käse von Rodolphe Le Meunier, einem renommierten Käsemacher, präsentieren. Gäste werden köstliche Käsesorten und perfekt gepaarte Weine genießen. Nach dem Loches-Samstagsmarkt.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-13 par Loches Touraine Châteaux de la Loire