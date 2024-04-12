« Nouveau Spectacle » à la salle Jacques Davidson 4 Place Albert Delépine Nazelles-Négron, 12 avril 2024, Nazelles-Négron.

Nazelles-Négron,Indre-et-Loire

Théâtre musical burlesque.

Dans cette période troublée par un virus inter planétairement pénible, les Marie(s) HD ont mis au point leur propre vaccin l’Amour… Elles vont donc vous donner, de façon conférencée et un peu gesticulée, toutes les ficelles pour acquérir ce vaccin ô combien efficace..

Vendredi 2024-04-12 21:00:00 fin : 2024-04-13 . 15 EUR.

4 Place Albert Delépine

Nazelles-Négron 37530 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire



Burlesque musical theater.

In these troubled times, the Marie(s) HD have developed their own vaccine, L’Amour? They’ll give you all the tricks you need to acquire this oh-so-effective vaccine, in an entertaining and somewhat gesticulated way.

Teatro musical burlesco.

En estos tiempos revueltos, las Marie(s) HD han desarrollado su propia vacuna, Love? Te darán todos los consejos necesarios para hacerte con esta vacuna tan eficaz, de una forma divertida y algo gesticulada.

Burleskes Musiktheater.

In einer Zeit, in der ein interplanetarischer Virus für Unruhe sorgt, haben die Marie(s) HD ihren eigenen Impfstoff, die Liebe, entwickelt Sie werden Ihnen alle Tricks verraten, um diesen wirksamen Impfstoff zu erwerben.

