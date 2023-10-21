Château Pey Labrie – Portes ouvertes Fronsac & Canon Fronsac 4 Pey Labrie Fronsac, 21 octobre 2023, Fronsac.

Fronsac,Gironde

Venez profiter de la visite commentée de nos installations lors des PORTES OUVERTES au Château Pey-Labrie . Admirez un panorama exceptionnel en dégustant les plats préparés par votre food truck..

2023-10-21 fin : 2023-10-21 18:00:00. .

4 Pey Labrie Château Pey Labrie

Fronsac 33126 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Come and enjoy a guided tour of our facilities during the OPEN DOORS at Château Pey-Labrie. Admire an exceptional panorama while sampling dishes prepared by your food truck.

Venga a disfrutar de una visita guiada por nuestras instalaciones durante los OPEN DAYS del Château Pey-Labrie. Admire un panorama excepcional mientras degusta platos preparados por su food truck.

Genießen Sie eine kommentierte Führung durch unsere Einrichtungen während der OPEN DAYS auf Château Pey-Labrie . Bewundern Sie ein außergewöhnliches Panorama, während Sie die von Ihrem Foodtruck zubereiteten Speisen verkosten.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-27 par OT du Fronsadais