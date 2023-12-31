Saint-Sylvestre au Château Bel-Air 4 Lieu-dit Vilate Nord Sainte-Croix-du-Mont, 31 décembre 2023, Sainte-Croix-du-Mont.

Sainte-Croix-du-Mont,Gironde

Le Château Bel Air est ravi de vous accueillir le 31 décembre pour un réveillon inoubliable accompagné de la talentueuse Marie Electra Violonist.

Cette année, elle vous fera vibrer au rythme de son nouveau spectacle, où la musique classique et électro fusionne pour créer un spectacle unique.

Un nouveau show qui enchantera vos oreilles avec des mélodies envoutantes pour un voyage vers des horizons encore inexplorés !

Au programme :

-Cocktail dinatoire gastronomique gastronomique concocté par notre Chef,

-Concert-spectacle par avec Marie Electra Violoniste Electro et Dj Tom Emerson jusqu’au bout de la nuit !.

4 Lieu-dit Vilate Nord Château Bel Air

Sainte-Croix-du-Mont 33410 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Château Bel Air is delighted to welcome you on December 31st for an unforgettable New Year’s Eve with the talented Marie Electra Violonist.

This year, she’ll be thrilling you to the rhythm of her new show, where classical and electro music merge to create a unique spectacle.

A new show that will enchant your ears with bewitching melodies for a journey to unexplored horizons!

On the program:

-Gastronomic cocktail dinner concocted by our Chef,

-Concert-spectacle with Electro violinist Marie Electra and DJ Tom Emerson until the end of the night!

Château Bel Air se complace en recibirle el 31 de diciembre para una Nochevieja inolvidable con la talentosa violinista Marie Electra.

Este año, le emocionará al ritmo de su nuevo espectáculo, en el que la música clásica y la electrónica se fusionan para crear un espectáculo único.

Un nuevo espectáculo que encantará sus oídos con melodías hechizantes en un viaje hacia horizontes inexplorados

En el programa:

-Cena cóctel gastronómica elaborada por nuestro Chef,

-Concierto-espectáculo con la electroviolinista Marie Electra y el DJ Tom Emerson hasta el final de la noche

Das Château Bel Air freut sich, Sie am 31. Dezember zu einem unvergesslichen Silvesterabend begrüßen zu dürfen, der von der talentierten Marie Electra Violonist begleitet wird.

In diesem Jahr wird sie Sie im Rhythmus ihrer neuen Show begeistern, in der klassische Musik und Elektro verschmelzen, um eine einzigartige Show zu schaffen.

Eine neue Show, die Ihre Ohren mit betörenden Melodien verzaubern wird und Sie auf eine Reise zu noch unerforschten Horizonten führt!

Auf dem Programm stehen:

-Gourmet-Dinner-Cocktail, der von unserem Chefkoch zusammengestellt wird,

-Konzert-Show par mit Marie Electra Electro-Geigerin und Dj Tom Emerson bis zum Ende der Nacht!

