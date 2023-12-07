Théâtre Ma distinction – Wally 4 Grande Rue Azay-sur-Cher
Théâtre Ma distinction – Wally 4 Grande Rue Azay-sur-Cher, 7 décembre 2023, Azay-sur-Cher.
Azay-sur-Cher,Indre-et-Loire
Théâtre Ma distinction – Wally, un spectacle produit par Lot et Compagnie..
2023-12-07 fin : 2023-12-08 . 5 EUR.
4 Grande Rue
Azay-sur-Cher 37270 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire
Théâtre Ma distinction – Wally, produced by Lot et Compagnie.
Théâtre Ma distinction – Wally, producido por Lot et Compagnie.
Theater Meine Unterscheidung – Wally, eine von Lot et Compagnie produzierte Aufführung.
