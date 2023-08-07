EXPOSITION – GALERIE JABERT – De Don Quichotte à Dom Robert 4 Grande Rue Aubusson, 7 août 2023, Aubusson.

Aubusson,Creuse

Exposition de tapisseries anciennes et contemporaines « De Don Quichotte à Dom Robert »

Du 07/08/2023 au 02/09/2023 à la Galerie Jabert à Aubusson.

Du lundi au vendredi : 15h – 19h

Samedi : 11h – 13h et 15h – 19h

Entrée libre..

2023-08-07 fin : 2023-09-02

4 Grande Rue

Aubusson 23200 Creuse Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Exhibition of antique and contemporary tapestries « From Don Quixote to Dom Robert »

From 07/08/2023 to 02/09/2023 at the Galerie Jabert in Aubusson.

Monday to Friday: 3pm – 7pm

Saturday: 11am – 1pm and 3pm – 7pm

Free admission.

Exposición de tapices antiguos y contemporáneos « De Don Quijote a Dom Robert »

Del 07/08/2023 al 02/09/2023 en la Galerie Jabert de Aubusson.

De lunes a viernes: de 15:00 a 19:00

Sábado: 11:00-13:00 y 15:00-19:00

Entrada gratuita.

Ausstellung alter und zeitgenössischer Tapisserien « Von Don Quichotte bis Dom Robert »

Vom 07.08.2023 bis zum 02.09.2023 in der Galerie Jabert in Aubusson.

Montag bis Freitag: 15h – 19h

Samstag: 11h – 13h und 15h – 19h

Freier Eintritt.

