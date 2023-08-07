EXPOSITION – GALERIE JABERT – De Don Quichotte à Dom Robert 4 Grande Rue Aubusson
Aubusson,Creuse
Exposition de tapisseries anciennes et contemporaines « De Don Quichotte à Dom Robert »
Du 07/08/2023 au 02/09/2023 à la Galerie Jabert à Aubusson.
Du lundi au vendredi : 15h – 19h
Samedi : 11h – 13h et 15h – 19h
Entrée libre..
4 Grande Rue
Aubusson 23200 Creuse Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Exhibition of antique and contemporary tapestries « From Don Quixote to Dom Robert »
From 07/08/2023 to 02/09/2023 at the Galerie Jabert in Aubusson.
Monday to Friday: 3pm – 7pm
Saturday: 11am – 1pm and 3pm – 7pm
Free admission.
Exposición de tapices antiguos y contemporáneos « De Don Quijote a Dom Robert »
Del 07/08/2023 al 02/09/2023 en la Galerie Jabert de Aubusson.
De lunes a viernes: de 15:00 a 19:00
Sábado: 11:00-13:00 y 15:00-19:00
Entrada gratuita.
Ausstellung alter und zeitgenössischer Tapisserien « Von Don Quichotte bis Dom Robert »
Vom 07.08.2023 bis zum 02.09.2023 in der Galerie Jabert in Aubusson.
Montag bis Freitag: 15h – 19h
Samstag: 11h – 13h und 15h – 19h
Freier Eintritt.
