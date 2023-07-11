Faubourg Gourmand – Cours de cuisine collectifs, créatifs et ludiques. 4, Faubourg de Pierre Charleville-Mézières, 12 juillet 2023, Charleville-Mézières.

Charleville-Mézières,Ardennes

Faubourg Gourmand est un atelier de découverte de la cuisine et de la pâtisserie qui s’adresse aux enfants et aux adultes.Ateliers enfants Ados: Apprendre en s’amusant. Autour d’une recette simple à reproduire à la maison, pour les enfants, à partir de 6 ans.Ateliers adultes : Débutant ou non, réalisez des recettes et découvrez des trucs et astuces de chefs dans une ambiance conviviale et pour un budget raisonnable. Atelier parent enfant : Cuisinez à 4 mains avec votre enfant dès 5 ans…Un véritable moment de complicité à passer avec votre enfant et révéler son talent de cuisiner en herbe. Atelier œnologie : Ateliers de 2h d’initiation à l’œnologie en partenariat avec un maître caviste expert, 4 vins y sont proposés en accord mets et vins, Ateliers thématiques accords fromages et vins, séances de dégustation de Whisky et de Rhum. Ces ateliers se veulent avant tout enrichissants, conviviaux et ludiques.Événements : organiser un atelier en famille, fêter l’anniversaire de votre enfant avec ses amis (6 à 8 enfants), Faubourg Gourmand met à votre disposition son atelier de cuisine..

4, Faubourg de Pierre

Charleville-Mézières 08000 Ardennes Grand Est



Faubourg Gourmand is a cooking and pastry discovery workshop for children and adults. Around a simple recipe to reproduce at home, for children, from 6 years old.Adult workshops : Beginner or not, make recipes and discover tips and tricks of chefs in a friendly atmosphere and for a reasonable budget. Parent and child workshop: Cook with 4 hands with your child from 5 years old… A real moment of complicity to spend with your child and reveal his talent of cooking in the making. Oenology workshop: 2-hour introductory oenology workshops in partnership with an expert wine merchant, 4 wines are proposed in food and wine pairing, thematic workshops on cheese and wine pairing, whisky and rum tasting sessions. Events: organize a family workshop, celebrate your child’s birthday with friends (6 to 8 children), Faubourg Gourmand offers you its cooking workshop.

Faubourg Gourmand es un taller de descubrimiento de la cocina y la pastelería para niños y adultos. En torno a una receta sencilla para reproducir en casa, para niños a partir de 6 años.Talleres para adultos : Principiante o no, haga recetas y descubra los consejos y trucos de los chefs en un ambiente agradable y por un presupuesto razonable. Taller para padres e hijos: Un verdadero momento de complicidad para pasar con su hijo y revelar su talento de cocinero en ciernes. Taller de tecnología: talleres de introducción al vino de 2 horas de duración en colaboración con un experto vinatero, se proponen 4 vinos para maridar, talleres temáticos de maridaje de quesos y vinos, catas de whisky y ron. Eventos: organice un taller familiar, celebre el cumpleaños de su hijo con amigos (de 6 a 8 niños), Faubourg Gourmand le ofrece su taller de cocina.

Faubourg Gourmand ist ein Koch- und Backworkshop für Kinder und Erwachsene.Workshops für Kinder und Jugendliche: Lernen mit Spaß. Kinder ab 6 Jahren können nach einem einfachen Rezept backen, das sie zu Hause nachkochen können.Workshops für Erwachsene: Anfänger oder nicht, kochen Sie Rezepte und entdecken Sie die Tricks und Kniffe der Küchenchefs in einer geselligen Atmosphäre und zu einem vernünftigen Budget. Eltern-Kind-Workshop: Kochen Sie vierhändig mit Ihrem Kind ab 5 Jahren… Ein echter Moment der Komplizenschaft, den Sie mit Ihrem Kind verbringen und sein Talent als angehender Koch enthüllen können. Önologie-Workshop: Zweistündige Workshops zur Einführung in die Önologie in Zusammenarbeit mit einem erfahrenen Kellermeister. Es werden 4 Weine in Kombination mit Speisen und Weinen angeboten, thematische Workshops zu Käse und Wein, Whisky- und Rumverkostungen. Veranstaltungen: Organisieren Sie einen Familienworkshop, feiern Sie den Geburtstag Ihres Kindes mit seinen Freunden (6 bis 8 Kinder), Faubourg Gourmand stellt Ihnen sein Kochatelier zur Verfügung.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-30 par Ardennes Tourisme