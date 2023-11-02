Breathwalks gratuites pour tous 4 Chemin de Paris Salles, 2 novembre 2023, Salles.

Salles,Gironde

Breathwalk, issue du Kundalini Yoga est une technologie qui combine des séquences de respirations synchronisées avec vos pas et votre attention méditative. C’est un conditionnement simple, naturel et très efficace pour revitaliser puissamment votre corps, votre mental et votre esprit, contrer le manque d’énergie, l’anxiété, la dépression, les variations d’humeur et bien plus encore…IMPORTANT : la formation est ouverte à tou.te.s, pratiquants de yoga ou pas. Sans inscription préalable..

2023-11-02 fin : 2023-11-03 12:00:00. .

4 Chemin de Paris

Salles 33770 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Breathwalk, derived from Kundalini Yoga, is a technology that combines breathing sequences synchronized with your steps and meditative attention. It’s a simple, natural and highly effective way of powerfully revitalizing your body, mind and spirit, countering lack of energy, anxiety, depression, mood swings and much more…IMPORTANT: the course is open to all, yoga practitioners or not. No prior registration required.

Breathwalk, derivado del Kundalini Yoga, es una tecnología que combina secuencias de respiración sincronizadas con tus pasos y tu atención meditativa. Es una forma sencilla, natural y altamente eficaz de revitalizar poderosamente tu cuerpo, mente y espíritu, contrarrestando la baja energía, la ansiedad, la depresión, los cambios de humor y mucho más… IMPORTANTE: el curso está abierto a todo el mundo, practicantes de yoga o no. No se requiere inscripción previa.

Breathwalk aus dem Kundalini Yoga ist eine Technologie, die Atemsequenzen kombiniert, die mit Ihren Schritten und Ihrer meditativen Aufmerksamkeit synchronisiert sind. Es ist eine einfache, natürliche und sehr effektive Methode, um Körper, Geist und Seele zu revitalisieren, Energiemangel, Angstzuständen, Depressionen, Stimmungsschwankungen und vielem mehr entgegenzuwirken… WICHTIG: Der Kurs ist für alle offen, unabhängig davon, ob sie Yoga praktizieren oder nicht. Keine vorherige Anmeldung erforderlich.

