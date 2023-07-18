Atelier bricolage / peintures 4 Chemin de l’Ange Blanc Lignières, 18 juillet 2023, Lignières.

Lignières,Cher

Cette journée à la bibliothèque aura une saveur spéciale puisque les enfants, à partir de 3 ans, pourront s’essayer au bricolage et à la peinture mais pas que !.

Mardi 2023-07-18 10:00:00 fin : 2023-07-18 . EUR.

4 Chemin de l’Ange Blanc

Lignières 18160 Cher Centre-Val de Loire



This day at the library will have a special flavour, as children aged 3 and over will be able to try their hand at crafts and painting, but that’s not all!

Este día en la biblioteca tendrá un sabor especial, ya que los niños a partir de 3 años podrán probar suerte con las manualidades y la pintura, ¡pero eso no es todo!

Dieser Tag in der Bibliothek wird eine besondere Note haben, denn Kinder ab 3 Jahren können sich im Basteln und Malen versuchen, aber nicht nur das!

Mise à jour le 2023-07-12 par OT LIGNIERES