SPECTACLE DE MAGIE – MA VIE EST MAGIQUE

Tous publics, dès 7 ans.

Découvrez Lord Martin, ce magicien présent sur de nombreux plateaux télévisés et récompensé par la profession : Mandrake d’Or et de Cristal, primé à de multiples concours internationaux (dernièrement en 2018 : vice-champion du Festival International de Québec) et sacré « Meilleur Spectacle de Magie Français ».

Lord Martin, en véritable Show Man, vous proposera un spectacle décalé, mystérieux, surprenant, extravagant, une nouvelle manière d’aborder la magie.

Sans aucun artifice, Lord Martin va faire vivre un moment unique à son public. Entre ses mains, des objets de la vie courante, livres, Rubik’s Cube, boissons… deviendront MAGIQUES !

Vous serez tantôt acteurs tantôt spectateurs du spectacle. Magie et humour seront de la partie.. Tout public

Vendredi 2023-10-20 20:00:00 fin : 2023-10-20 21:30:00. 0 EUR.

All ages, from 7 upwards.

Discover Lord Martin, a magician who has appeared on numerous TV shows and won awards from the profession: Mandrake d?Or et de Cristal, awards at numerous international competitions (most recently in 2018: runner-up at the Festival International de Québec) and crowned « Best French Magic Show ».

Lord Martin, a true showman, will present an offbeat, mysterious, surprising and extravagant show, a new approach to magic.

With no tricks or gimmicks, Lord Martin will give his audience a unique experience. In his hands, everyday objects such as books, Rubik’s cubes and drinks will become MAGIC!

You’ll be both actors and spectators in the show. Magic and humor are the order of the day.

Todas las edades, a partir de 7 años.

Descubra a Lord Martin, el mago que ha aparecido en numerosos programas de televisión y ha ganado premios de la profesión: Mandrake d’Or et de Cristal, premios en numerosos concursos internacionales (el más reciente en 2018: subcampeón en el Festival International de Québec) y coronado « Mejor espectáculo de magia francés ».

Lord Martin, un auténtico showman, le ofrecerá un espectáculo fuera de lo común, misterioso, sorprendente y extravagante, un nuevo enfoque de la magia.

Sin ningún tipo de truco, Lord Martin hará vivir a su público una experiencia única. En sus manos, objetos cotidianos como libros, cubos de Rubik y bebidas se convertirán en MAGIA

Serán a la vez actores y espectadores del espectáculo. La magia y el humor estarán a la orden del día.

Alle Altersgruppen, ab 7 Jahren.

Entdecken Sie Lord Martin, diesen Zauberer, der auf zahlreichen Fernsehbühnen zu sehen ist und von der Branche ausgezeichnet wurde: mit dem Mandrake d’Or und dem Mandrake de Cristal, mit Preisen bei zahlreichen internationalen Wettbewerben (zuletzt 2018: Vizemeister beim Internationalen Festival von Quebec) und mit dem Titel « Beste französische Zaubershow ».

Lord Martin, ein echter Showman, wird Ihnen eine schräge, geheimnisvolle, überraschende und extravagante Show bieten, eine neue Art, sich der Zauberei zu nähern.

Ohne jegliche Tricks wird Lord Martin seinem Publikum einen einzigartigen Moment bescheren. In seinen Händen werden Alltagsgegenstände, Bücher, Rubiks Cube, Getränke usw. zu ZAUBERERN!

Sie werden zu Akteuren und Zuschauern der Show. Magie und Humor sind mit von der Partie.

